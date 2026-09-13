A Better Brunch: Wine Glass Painting at Pinstripes Georgetown

About This Event

YOUR SATURDAY BRUNCH PLANS JUST GOT BETTER. Spend a beautiful Saturday creating, connecting, and indulging with Craft Cart at Pinstripes Georgetown. Picture it: unlimited brunch, a mimosa in hand, two wine glasses ready to be transformed, and three uninterrupted hours to eat, sip, paint, laugh, and enjoy yourself. A Better Brunch is more than a meal and more than a painting class—it’s a complete social experience designed to give you something different to look forward to on a weekend. YOUR TICKET INCLUDES: • Unlimited brunch at Pinstripes Georgetown • A festive mimosa bar • Two wine glasses to paint and take home • All paints, tools, and creative materials • Design inspiration and guided instruction • A full three-hour brunch and crafting experience CREATE SOMETHING YOU’LL ACTUALLY USE Paint a coordinating pair, create two completely different designs, or follow your own inspiration. We’ll provide everything you need to turn two blank wine glasses into one-of-a-kind pieces you can enjoy for years to come. No artistic experience is necessary. Just choose your colors, pour a mimosa, and let the creativity begin. GATHER YOUR PEOPLE Bring the friends who are always looking for something new to do, plan a girls’ day that finally makes it out of the group chat, or come solo and meet new people in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for: • Girls’ days and weekend outings • Birthday and special-occasion celebrations • Brunch lovers ready to try something new • Meeting and connecting with new people • Anyone who wants to eat, sip, create, and have fun Come hungry. Raise a glass. Paint two of your own. Leave with something worth remembering.