A Better Brunch: Wine Glass Painting at Pinstripes Georgetown

About This Event
YOUR SATURDAY BRUNCH PLANS JUST GOT BETTER.
Spend a beautiful Saturday creating, connecting, and indulging with Craft Cart at Pinstripes Georgetown.
Picture it: unlimited brunch, a mimosa in hand, two wine glasses ready to be transformed, and three uninterrupted hours to eat, sip, paint, laugh, and enjoy yourself.
A Better Brunch is more than a meal and more than a painting class—it’s a complete social experience designed to give you something different to look forward to on a weekend.
YOUR TICKET INCLUDES:
• Unlimited brunch at Pinstripes Georgetown
• A festive mimosa bar
• Two wine glasses to paint and take home
• All paints, tools, and creative materials
• Design inspiration and guided instruction
• A full three-hour brunch and crafting experience
CREATE SOMETHING YOU’LL ACTUALLY USE
Paint a coordinating pair, create two completely different designs, or follow your own inspiration. We’ll provide everything you need to turn two blank wine glasses into one-of-a-kind pieces you can enjoy for years to come.
No artistic experience is necessary. Just choose your colors, pour a mimosa, and let the creativity begin.
GATHER YOUR PEOPLE
Bring the friends who are always looking for something new to do, plan a girls’ day that finally makes it out of the group chat, or come solo and meet new people in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
Perfect for:
• Girls’ days and weekend outings
• Birthday and special-occasion celebrations
• Brunch lovers ready to try something new
• Meeting and connecting with new people
• Anyone who wants to eat, sip, create, and have fun
Come hungry. Raise a glass. Paint two of your own. Leave with something worth remembering.