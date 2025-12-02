Culture
Where to See Santa This December: 10 Festive Holiday Events Around the DMV
December 2, 2025 @ 3:08pm
If your December calendar needs a little more “ho-ho-ho,” we’ve got you covered with a diverse selection of awesome holiday events around the DMV. From twinkly downtown strolls and waterfront spectacles to full-on Santa-suit bar chaos, these nine events offer a guaranteed brush with St. Nick (or dozens of his look-alikes). Here’s your DC-market guide to seeing Santa in December 2025, with all the essentials you need to plan.
1) Home for the Holidays 2025 at Carlyle Crossing
A neighborhood-style holiday market on the plaza with a festive local vendor market, family activities, and photos with Santa in the mix. Fraylife+ members can pick up their free Fray beanies at this event – become a member today for tons of awesome perks year-round!
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- Location: Carlyle Crossing Plaza – 2455 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
- Admission: Free with RSVP
2) Frosted at Franklin Park 2025
DowntownDC’s nightly lightscape is already magical, but two special nights bring Santa, carolers, cocoa, and photo ops right into the glow.
- Dates: Friday, Dec 12 & Saturday, Dec 20, 2025
- Time: 6:00pm –7:00 pm
- Location: Franklin Park – 1332 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005
- Admission: Free (registration encourages smoother entry)
3) Holiday Boat Parade & Party at The Wharf
Why go: One of DC’s most iconic holiday nights: dazzling boats, fireworks, and a family party where Santa hangs out before the flotilla rolls in.
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm
- Location: The Wharf DC – 760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
- Admission: Free
4) DC Santa Crawl 2025
This is the grown-up version of meeting Santa: thousands of Santas and elves take over Dupont Circle bars. If your holiday spirit likes a cocktail, start here.
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Time: 2:00pm – 10:00 pm
- Location: Dupont Circle participating bars (view website for more info)
- Admission: $15 early bird tickets by signing up online, $40 day of event (includes signature Santa mug + drink deals)
5) Christmas Village in Baltimore
A classic European-style holiday market on the Inner Harbor with tons of gifts and sweets. Santa sets up shop at the Visitor Center for photos on select days.
- Dates: Santa photos through Dec 23, 2025 (Wednesday–Sunday)
- Time: Sunday to Thursday, 12:00pm – 8:00pm, Friday to Saturday, 12:00pm – 9:00pm
- Location: West Shore Park, Inner Harbor – 501 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
- Admission: Free to enter the market (Santa photo packages/bookings available)
6) Photos with Santa at Gaylord National
If you want a high-production Santa moment (professional photos, festive set, and the full Gaylord “So Much Christmas” wonderland), this is your spot.
- Dates: Now through Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
- Times: Various times daily (reservation system – view website for more info)
- Location: Gaylord National Resort – 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745
- Admission: Photo package required to meet Santa (packages typically start around $40 and go up depending on options)
7) Visit with Santa: Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 2025 Holiday Festival
Why go: Santa arrives by fire boat—yes, really—then families head inside the Torpedo Factory for timed Santa visits amid art studios and holiday music.
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: Santa arrival around 3:30 pm on the waterfront; timed Santa visits 4:00pm – 6:00pm
- Location: Torpedo Factory Art Center – 105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314
- Admission: Free (timed entry ticket required for Santa line)
8) Photos with Santa at Tysons Corner Center
The dependable, no-stress classic. Great for families, pets on special nights, or anyone who wants a clean Santa photo without trekking downtown.
- Dates: Now through Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
- Times: Daily; typical mall schedule runs Monday to Saturday 10:00am – 8:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm (confirm exact day online)
- Location: Tysons Corner Center, Lower Level near Wasabi – 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22102
- Admission: Santa visit is free; photo packages start around $39.99
9) Waterskiing Santa Show
A beloved Alexandria tradition where Santa literally water-skis down the Potomac. It’s quirky, local, and very photogenic.
- Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Location: Alexandria Waterfront at BARCA Pier – 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA
- Admission: Free
10) Santa Suite at the Fairmount
Santa “checks in” to a decked-out suite-turned–winter wonderland at the Fairmont, complete with festive décor, holiday treats, a gingerbread display, and a letter-writing station. Families get a cozy, storybook-style Santa visit right in Georgetown.
- Dates: Saturdays & Sundays, now until December 21, 2025
- Time: 11:30am – 3:30pm (15-minute timed visits)
- Location: Fairmont Washington DC, Georgetown – 2401 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
- Admission: $10 per adult + $10 per child (per 15-minute visit for up to 10 people; proceeds benefit Horton’s Kids)
Whether you’re chasing that classic mall-photo moment, want your kids to squeal when Santa rolls in by boat, or you’d rather toast the season surrounded by a sea of red suits, December in the DMV makes it easy to find some holiday magic. Pick one event for a quick dose of cheer or string a few together into a full-on festive tour! Either way, these Santa sightings turn ordinary winter weekends into memories worth keeping, so bundle up, charge your phone for photos, and let the season do the rest.