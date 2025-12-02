Where to See Santa This December: 10 Festive Holiday Events Around the DMV

If your December calendar needs a little more “ho-ho-ho,” we’ve got you covered with a diverse selection of awesome holiday events around the DMV. From twinkly downtown strolls and waterfront spectacles to full-on Santa-suit bar chaos, these nine events offer a guaranteed brush with St. Nick (or dozens of his look-alikes). Here’s your DC-market guide to seeing Santa in December 2025, with all the essentials you need to plan.

A neighborhood-style holiday market on the plaza with a festive local vendor market, family activities, and photos with Santa in the mix. Fraylife+ members can pick up their free Fray beanies at this event – become a member today for tons of awesome perks year-round!

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

12:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Carlyle Crossing Plaza – 2455 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314

Carlyle Crossing Plaza – 2455 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314 Admission: Free with RSVP

DowntownDC’s nightly lightscape is already magical, but two special nights bring Santa, carolers, cocoa, and photo ops right into the glow.

Dates: Friday, Dec 12 & Saturday, Dec 20, 2025

Friday, Dec 12 & Saturday, Dec 20, 2025 Time: 6:00pm –7:00 pm

6:00pm –7:00 pm Location: Franklin Park – 1332 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Franklin Park – 1332 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005 Admission: Free (registration encourages smoother entry)

Why go: One of DC’s most iconic holiday nights: dazzling boats, fireworks, and a family party where Santa hangs out before the flotilla rolls in.

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm

5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: The Wharf DC – 760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

The Wharf DC – 760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024 Admission: Free

This is the grown-up version of meeting Santa: thousands of Santas and elves take over Dupont Circle bars. If your holiday spirit likes a cocktail, start here.

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 2:00pm – 10:00 pm

2:00pm – 10:00 pm Location: Dupont Circle participating bars (view website for more info)

Dupont Circle participating bars (view website for more info) Admission: $15 early bird tickets by signing up online, $40 day of event (includes signature Santa mug + drink deals)

A classic European-style holiday market on the Inner Harbor with tons of gifts and sweets. Santa sets up shop at the Visitor Center for photos on select days.

Dates: Santa photos through Dec 23, 2025 (Wednesday–Sunday)

Santa photos through Dec 23, 2025 (Wednesday–Sunday) Time: Sunday to Thursday, 12:00pm – 8:00pm, Friday to Saturday, 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Sunday to Thursday, 12:00pm – 8:00pm, Friday to Saturday, 12:00pm – 9:00pm Location: West Shore Park, Inner Harbor – 501 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

West Shore Park, Inner Harbor – 501 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Admission: Free to enter the market (Santa photo packages/bookings available)

If you want a high-production Santa moment (professional photos, festive set, and the full Gaylord “So Much Christmas” wonderland), this is your spot.

Dates: Now through Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025

Now through Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025 Times: Various times daily (reservation system – view website for more info)

Various times daily (reservation system – view website for more info) Location: Gaylord National Resort – 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745

Gaylord National Resort – 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745 Admission: Photo package required to meet Santa (packages typically start around $40 and go up depending on options)

Why go: Santa arrives by fire boat—yes, really—then families head inside the Torpedo Factory for timed Santa visits amid art studios and holiday music.

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: Santa arrival around 3:30 pm on the waterfront; timed Santa visits 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Santa arrival around 3:30 pm on the waterfront; timed Santa visits 4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Torpedo Factory Art Center – 105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Torpedo Factory Art Center – 105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Admission: Free (timed entry ticket required for Santa line)

The dependable, no-stress classic. Great for families, pets on special nights, or anyone who wants a clean Santa photo without trekking downtown.

Dates: Now through Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025

Now through Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025 Times: Daily; typical mall schedule runs Monday to Saturday 10:00am – 8:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm (confirm exact day online)

Daily; typical mall schedule runs Monday to Saturday 10:00am – 8:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm (confirm exact day online) Location: Tysons Corner Center, Lower Level near Wasabi – 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22102

Tysons Corner Center, Lower Level near Wasabi – 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22102 Admission: Santa visit is free; photo packages start around $39.99

A beloved Alexandria tradition where Santa literally water-skis down the Potomac. It’s quirky, local, and very photogenic.

Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Wednesday, December 24, 2025 Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Location: Alexandria Waterfront at BARCA Pier – 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Waterfront at BARCA Pier – 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA Admission: Free

Santa “checks in” to a decked-out suite-turned–winter wonderland at the Fairmont, complete with festive décor, holiday treats, a gingerbread display, and a letter-writing station. Families get a cozy, storybook-style Santa visit right in Georgetown.

Dates: Saturdays & Sundays, now until December 21, 2025

Saturdays & Sundays, now until December 21, 2025 Time: 11:30am – 3:30pm (15-minute timed visits)

11:30am – 3:30pm (15-minute timed visits) Location: Fairmont Washington DC, Georgetown – 2401 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037

Fairmont Washington DC, Georgetown – 2401 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037 Admission: $10 per adult + $10 per child (per 15-minute visit for up to 10 people; proceeds benefit Horton’s Kids)

Whether you’re chasing that classic mall-photo moment, want your kids to squeal when Santa rolls in by boat, or you’d rather toast the season surrounded by a sea of red suits, December in the DMV makes it easy to find some holiday magic. Pick one event for a quick dose of cheer or string a few together into a full-on festive tour! Either way, these Santa sightings turn ordinary winter weekends into memories worth keeping, so bundle up, charge your phone for photos, and let the season do the rest.