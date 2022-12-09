Holiday Food and Drink Specials

Whether you’re looking for holiday drinks, holiday meals or holiday gift cards for drinks and meals, you have many, many, many options in and around D.C. The following drink, meal and gift specials are organized in chronological and alphabetical order. Check back often as more specials are added. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Drink

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Warm up this holiday season with Salamander DC's afternoon tea offerings in The Lounge. Enjoy a glass of champagne, homemade scones, tea sandwiches and pastry delights served with a selection of loose-leaf teas. $89. Daily seatings at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Salamander: 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC

A Very Tiki Christmas

Clarendon Ballroom's rooftop, which is now heated and completely wind and waterproof, is taking a tropical twist on Christmas with tropical Christmas decor (think decorated Palm trees), warm cocktails including a peppermint patty hot chocolate and a Tiki Irish coffee with coconut rum. For bold holiday drinkers, they'll also have an eggnog shooter menu with flavors like tropical, cinnamon, peppermint, and mocha. Various prices and times. Clarendon Ballroom's rooftop: 3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington VA

Through 12.24

El Caribeño by Elcielo

El Caribeño by Elcielo" will be located at Galeria: the Unique Culinary Studio at La Cosecha. This more casual experience (no reservations necessary, $20 includes the drink and a Colombian street food snack) consists of 5 cocktails and 1 no ABV drink pairing with snacks and an artisan beer by a local Mexican distributor. Themed around Caribbean culture and cuisine with elements of the season, the menu highlights a hot dessert cocktail themed around #beachlifebestlife, an Elvis-inspired Peanut Butter Whiskey Sour & a Horchata for those wishing to leave out the booze.$20. 8 a.m. La Cosecha Galeria: 1280 4th St. NE, DC

Through 12.30

Winter at Bay

Don your winter gear and snuggle up next to a fire pit as you enjoy hot cocktails and delicious warming offerings from the limited-edition Chesapeake-inspired menu. Free+. 5:30 p.m. Estuary: 950 New York Ave. NW, DC

12.3, 12.10, 12.17

Teddy Bear Tea

Guests are invited to partake in a special holiday tea at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, featuring tea sandwiches, scones, petits fours and choice of tea, hot chocolate or sparkling wine. An entire dessert room awaits diners with cotton candy, holiday sweets and cakes. Dancers from the Metropolitan School of the Arts in their holiday costumes enchant the youngest guests and each child will be gifted with a Children's National Teddy Bear. A percentage of proceeds go to Children's National. $95. 12 p.m. Four Seasons: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC

12.12

Holiday Cocktail Classes, Velvet & Rye

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap brings an interactive holiday experience for adults to enjoy. A cocktail class, taking place in Lena's loft, Velvet & Rye located on the second floor to host a cocktail class for beginners and those wanting to learn a crafted mix drink happening on December 12 & 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The start of the class starts with a welcome cocktail for beginners and three other signature drinks to curate and learn. A starter and entree course meal is included in the package for $170 per person, which includes tax and tip. Interested parties must be 21 or older; to join the cocktail-making experience visit Eventbrite to register or visit Lena's website for more information. $170. 6 p.m. Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap: 401 E Braddock Rd. Alexandria, VA

12.13

Holiday Wine Pairing Class

Sommelier Nicole Ramée of Xiquet will lead an intimate tasting and discussion of wines to pair with all holiday celebrations at wineLAIR on December 13. She will pour two whites, and two reds served with a cheese plate. $50. 6:30 p.m. WineLAIR DC: 1120 22nd St. NW, DC

12.15

Holiday Cocktail Class with Nathan Gerdes

On December 15, wineLAIR will welcome back Nathan Gerdes of Barr Hill Gin. A fount of knowledge about liquor and cocktails, Nathan will help guests brush up on their cocktail skills before the holidays with three cocktail demos. Nathan has over 20 years of experience in the beverage industry, from bartending to winning cocktail competitions to being a brand ambassador. $50. 6:30 p.m.WineLAIR DC: 1120 22nd St. NW, DC

12.16

Bourbon Tasting with Chas Lum

Executive Bourbon Steward Chas Lum will host his final rare bourbon event of the year with a focus on wheated bourbons, a variety that has skyrocketed in popularity and is sought after for its softer, sweeter, and nuanced expression. In addition to a well-rounded sampling of rare bourbons 8-17 years of age, the flight includes two bourbons named after the founders of the wheated bourbon movement, Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle and William Larue Weller. The tasting will feature six wheated, award-winning rare bourbons and whiskeys alongside light fare. $175. 7 p.m. WineLAIR DC: 1120 22nd St. NW, DC

12.17

Bad Santa Bar Crawl

Party it up with all day food and drink specials, DJs and bands, souvenir mugs, raffles, giveaways, costume contests and entry to the most popular bars, clubs & heated rooftops in Clarendon. Featured bars include Jingle Bell Rock at B Live, Winter Wonderland at Clarendon Ballroom (main floor, a Very tiki Christmas at Clarendon Ballroom (rooftop), the Grinch's Lair at Underground, and Miracle Blvd at Pamplona. $10-$15. 3 p.m. B LIVE: 2854 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, VA

12.24

Christmas Eve Champagne, Vodka & Fruit Du Mer

Guests will enjoy a festive Christmas Eve special celebration, featuring the finest champagne, curated cocktails, and enjoy inspirational cuisine a la carte. Cheers! Various times and prices. Salamander: 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC

12.25

Christmas Day Champagne Brunch

On Christmas, a buffet-style Brunch will feature a la carte culinary favorites, decadent desserts, and a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival. Various times and prices. Salamander: 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC

12.31

The NYE Cocktail Experience

Seven Reasons's famous Cocktail Experience is coming back soon, but this time under a new roof at Quadrant within the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. Join them on December 31st to celebrate the New Year while enjoying the best Cocktail Experience and paired dishes in town, designed by Michelin-starred Chef Enrique Limardo and Beverage Director Carlos Boada. Limited seating, reservations on Tock. $250 deposit PP. $250. 8 p.m. Quadrant Bar & Lounge: 1150 22nd St. NW, DC

Food

Holiday dinner with Vietnamese ingredients and flare!

Celebrate this year's holiday season with a Vietnamese-inspired feast from Chef Kevin Tien- their special dine-in (will be available per person) or takeout experience includes Pandan Dinner Rolls with Cane Sugar Butter and Coconut, Spinach & Artichoke Dip plus Crispy Roasted Miso Parmesan Potatoes, a Char Siu Whole Smoked Brisket with Ginger Scallion Rice with Umami Butter. Dessert includes Chef Susan Bae's Five Spiced Chocolate Cake with Vietnamese Coffee Ganache. Guests can order here, or reserve for dine-in here. Free+. 11:30 p.m. Moon Rabbit: 801 Wharf St. SW, DC

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Lupo Verde Osteria is offering a $95 pp dine-in Feast of the Seven Fishes meal with dishes like Squid Ink Chitarra and Seared Scallops. Menu here. Lahlou Restaurant Group's beloved concepts, Dolce Vita and Lupo Verde will also be offering the classic feast, details to come. $95. 3 p.m. Lupo Verde Osteria: 4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW, DC

Fireside S’mores station

Rebel Taco Cantina in Brambleton just launched their family-friendly S'Mores Stations at their patio fireplaces. First come, first serve. Guests can also dine fireside on the patio.Various times and prices. Rebel Taco Cantina: 22850 Brambleton Plaza, Ashburn, VA

Holiday Brunch

Every Sunday from Thankgiving to New Year's Day, Seasons restaurants will host a showstopping holiday brunch, complete with inventive seasonal dishes and creative pastry delights. Various prices and times. Four Seasons: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC

Hole in the Wall

Hole in the Wall is an ode to Kabe No Ana, the Japanese restaurant, which translates to 'hole in the wall,' that ignited wafu-Italian cuisine in the 1980s by inventing cod roe-topped spaghetti. Naturally, Tonari's dessert bar is also a literal hole in the wall on the second floor. Various times and prices. Tonari: 707 6th St. NW, DC

12.10

Assembly: Holiday Brunch

The fun of the Rosslyn Cheer Holiday Market will continue at Assembly's Holiday Brunch! Head over to Assembly for brunch or coffee and enjoy festive holiday activities for the whole family! Little ones can write letters to Santa and meet Mrs. Claus for story time and a photo while complimentary gift wrapping will be available for all the gifts purchased at the Rosslyn Cheer Holiday Market in the plaza next door. Live carolers and Nutcracker Ballerina performances throughout the day will make sure everyone leaves feeling merry and bright. Free+. 11 a.m. Assembly: 1700 N Moore St. Arlington, VA

12.14

The Wild Honey Pie Presents a Holiday Dinner Party with Matthew E. White

Join The Wild Honey Pie and Topo Chico at Songbyrd Music House on December 14 for a special tasting menu and concert experience by singer-songwriter, Matthew E. White, and Chef Marcelle Afram. While an active contributor to in his native Virginia scene, White has collaborated with artists like Slow Club, Foxygen and The Mountain Goats. Dinner guests will be treated to Palestinian cuisine from Marcelle Afram, owner of Shababi, and a full band performance by White. Seasonal menu selections include veggie delights, from Smoked Gourd Moutabal (autumnal squash dip with carob and pomegranate) to Meshabha comprised of lemony tehineh, chickpeas and herbs. Sumac and allspice seasoned Musakhan will be served with a choice of chicken or seasonal mushroom, topped with onions, pine nuts and creamy toum. Dessert promises a smile-inducing Orange Blossom Cake with tahini icing, summer berries and sesame candy. Relax to their latest with a bottle of Topo Chico, a sparkling spring-fed mineral water from the protected mountain region of Cerro Del Topo Chico in Monterrey, Mexico. Since 1895, Topo Chico has bottled mountain bubbles for the masses to enjoy. Each ticket includes two complimentary select beverages for you to enjoy. $100. 7 p.m. Songbyrd: 540 Penn St. NE, DC

12.12 – 12.17

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

CUT and The Rosewood Hotel will be hosting a 3-course brunch with Santa ($120 for adults, $65 for children) on December 10 and 17 from 11am-2pm. Enjoy storytime and photo opportunities with Santa, as well as purchase classic Christmas books where all proceeds go to The Homeless Children's Playtime Project. On the menu, guests will choose from a starter, entree, and a dessert. Reservations will be available on Tock. $65+. 11 a.m. CUT by Wolfgang Puck: 1050 31st St, DC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUT DC (@cutdc)

12.13

Holiday Wine Dinner

Don your ugliest holiday sweaters, because Bar Ivy is hosting its inaugural Holiday Wine Dinner on Tuesday, December 13, featuring creative fare paired with eclectic French wines and a festive dose of seasonal spirit. Executive Chef Jonathan Till and Chef/Owner Nathan Beauchamp have collaborated on a delicious four-course savory menu (plus some special sweet surprise endings) such as Baked Oyster (with leeks, brioche, fennel pollen); Steelhead Trout (with puff pastry, dill, crème fraiche, smoked roe); Sturgeon (with savoy cabbage, crispy ham, mustard butter); and Venison (with chestnut polenta, juniper, red currants). Paired alongside the meal will be five eclectic wines from France, such as a perfect-with-oysters Muscadet, a skin-contact Savagnin from Jura and a fortified Rancio dessert wine from Southwest France, curated by Aaron Keller from Williams Corner Wine. $95. 6 p.m. Bar Ivy: 3033 Wilson Blvd. Suite 115R, Arlington, VA

12.15

Krug Prestige Pairing Experience

To celebrate the end of the year- Colombian-style- Elcielo is excited to announce their partnership with Krug for one very special night. Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos' innovative dishes of modern Colombian cuisine will be paired with an exclusive selection of prestige cuvées such as Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012, plus several other prized vintage selections. Priced at $695 (2 seatings, 6pm & 9pm)- this MICHELIN-starred restaurant is one of the only 3 in DC that are chosen as an ambassador to this prestigious Champagne house, and this is the inaugural dinner for the partnership. Guests can reserve here. $695. 6 p.m. Elcielo: 1280 4th St. NE, DC

12.17 – 12.18

Breakfast with Santa

Discover a Winter Wonderland buffet-style breakfast along with face-painting, and a meet-and-greet Santa's elves. There's nothing the Grinch wouldn't enjoy about a Christmas Tree Land complete with reindeer, a gingerbread house, and Bloody Mary bar. Various times and prices. Salamander: 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC

12.18 – 12.25

SABABA Celebrates Hanukkah with Festive Specials

Will celebrate Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, with a variety of specials, which will be available in addition to the restaurant's full a la carte dinner menu. Guests who dine December 18-25 can opt for Executive Chef Ryan Moore's decadent specials which include Potato Latke "Vichyssoise", crispy potato latke topped with leeks, slow cooked in cream, priced at $14; Schmaltz Chopped Chicken Liver with hard-boiled egg and house pickles, priced at $14; Duck Confit, duck leg slow cooked in goose fat, served with spiced Israeli couscous, priced at $28, as well as Braised Beef Brisket with sweet potato Chraimeh, priced at $30. Various prices and times. SABABA: 3311 Connecticut Ave., DC

12.22 – 12.24

Estuary at the Conrad DC: Feast of Seven Fishes

Enjoy a traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve celebration with a multi-course feast of the seven fishes. Menu highlights include roasted oysters with marinated trout roe, crab rangoon g

12.24 – 12.31

Lyle’s

Lyle’s, located at the Lyle in Dupont, has a delicious dine-in menu that will be offered this Christmas Eve, Christmas, and NYE. The Christmas Eve and Christmas meal will be a pre-fixe menu with the options of small plates, main entrees, and a dessert, $55 per person. Some of the choices include Salmon Ravioli, Glazed Ham, Butternut Squash Soup, and more. Lyle’s NYE menu goes for $115 per person which includes a first course, second course, main entree, and dessert. The NYE menu includes dishes such as Lobster Bisque, Tuna Tartar, and Beef Wellington. Various times and prices. Lyle’s: 1731 New Hampshire Ave., lyledc.com // @lyledc

12.24

Christmas Eve Pop-Up Brunch

IF+ at Planet Word will host a holiday brunch with specials like the Milanesa Holiday Sandwich (ham and fontina cheese on toasted sourdough bread, garlic butter, dijonaise, tomatoes, baby arugula, marinara sauce, and two eggs. Fries), Turkish Eggs (The Ottomans’ renowned sesame encrusted, house-made simit bread surrounds two poached eggs, labneh, aleppo pepper oil, cucumber, dill, and chives) and Irish Churros (Irish crown of chocolate Baileys mousse, chantilly cream, and a homemade hot chocolate Baileys). Reservations here. Various times and prices. Immigrant Food+: 925 13th St. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Christmas Celebrations at Michele’s at Eaton Hotel!

The kitchen at Michele’s will be hosting a special holiday brunch from 11am-3pm on Christmas Eve, along with dinner from 5pm-11pm, and a special Christmas Day brunch service from 11am-5pm- with some new holiday-themed dishes for each service. Various times and prices. Michele’s: 1201 K St. NW, DC; michelesdc.com // @micheles.dc

Gravitas: Christmas Eve celebration!

The team at Gravitas is pulling out all of the stops for their Christmas Eve celebration- dine-in only ($165 pp, reserve via RESY). Guests will enjoy a five-course menu with seasonal holiday treats like Cotechino with Buttered Spinach, Foie Gras, Glazed Apple, Calvados Jus or Seared Scallops with Brassicas, Lobster Emulsion, Confit Sunchoke and Apple Butter; and main courses like Truffle Crusted Black with Toasted Brioche or Pan Roasted American Wagyu with Pommes Puree & Red Wine Sauce. Additionally, those wishing to dine at home can pre-order treats such as Bone-In Prime Rib with Yorkshire Pudding and Dauphinoise Potatoes or Chestnut Veloute with Spiced Date Cake, Foie Gras Snow to name a few. $165. 4 p.m. Gravitas: 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; gravitasdc.com // @gravitasdc

Celebrate Xmas Eve at Blue Rock with a wine-pairing dinner to remember

‘Tis the season for a multicourse, wine-paired dining experience showcasing seasonal dishes by Chef Bin Lu in an intimate formal dining room near the fireplace with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Reservations are available here for $250 per person.$250. 5 p.m. Blue Rock: 12567 Lee Highway Washington, VA; bluerockva.com // @bluerockvirginia

Cafe Riggs

Cafe Riggs at the Riggs Hotel is offering a Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas day brunch menu this year. Cafe Riggs Christmas Eve dinner has a pre-fixe menu for $90 per person. The pre-fixe menu will include a starter, a shareable, sides, and a dessert. Provided will also be an a la carte menu with dishes such as French Onion Soup, Riggs Burger, Steak Frites, and more. Wine by the bottle will also be available along with delicious holiday cocktails. Cafe Riggs’ brunch menu has several mimosa options along with the same holiday focused cocktails. $90. 10 a.m. Riggs: 900 F St. NW, DC; riggsdc.com // @riggshotel

Feast on Seven Fishes

L’Ardente is going all out this year with a celebratory bash that will include a DJ, dancing, entertainment surprises and a Champagne toast at midnight. The evening starts with a welcome cocktail and passed hors d’oeuvres, then moves into a lavish buffet that will feature carving stations serving porchetta, veal milanese and beef tenderloin, plus a trio of salads, a luxurious seafood bar, two vegetarian pastas and a dessert buffet dreamed up by L’Ardente Executive Pastry Chef Manabu Inoue. $250. 5 p.m. L’Ardente: 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, lardente.com // @lardentedc

12.25

Estuary at the Conrad DC: Christmas Day Special

Celebrate Christmas with your family with a luxurious preset two course menu, including a snack board for the table and a dessert buffet. Elevate your experience with Caviar service or a Seafood Tower. Reservations available from 3pm-9:30pm here for $90 per person. $90. 3:30 p.m. Estuary: 950 New York Ave. NW, DC; estuarydc.com // @estuaryconraddc

Christmas Day Reservations + Takeout on

The West End sushi destination will be open for reservations on Christmas Day, offering its full menu of hot and cold Japanese dishes, A5 wagyu, Nobu tacos, and more. Plus, Executive Sushi Chef Chico Datur and Executive Chef Eudy Camilo Cruz have assembled a duo of holiday packages available for pre-order. Guests can also opt to add on Nobu’s signature Crispy Rice Party Box along with bottled cocktails. $275. 5:30 p.m. Nobu Washington: 2525 M St. NW, DC; noburestaurants.com // @noburestaurants

12.31

Michele’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Enjoy an Unlimited Night of Drinks & Food for $175 per person (all-inclusive) and ring in the New Year- Bar Director Judy Elahi and the bar team from Michele’s will be partnering with Mumm & Pernod to offer unlimited Cocktails & Mumm Wine with unlimited oysters, small bites, and bar food throughout the night with a DJ booth plus plenty of room for you to dance, dine, and imbibe from 8:30PM–12:30AM. Guests can purchase here. $175. 7 p.m. Michele’s: 1201 K St. NW, DC; michelesdc.com // @micheles.dc

NYE Getaway at St. Michaels

Take a getaway to the Eastern Shore for NYE. While staying at The boutique Wildset hotel you can dine at Ruse to ring in the New Year. This year they are offering a four course $155 pre-fixe menu with wine pairings available for an extra $75. Then, enjoy fireside cocktails and s’mores during your stay. Various times and prices. Ruse: 209 N Talbot St. ST. Michaels, MD; ruserestaurant.com

Ring in 2023 at Blue Rock with their multicourse New Year’s Eve dinner

Ring in 2023 on the Rappahannock River at Blue Rock. Enjoy an elevated multicourse meal and wine pairing experience curated by Chef Bin Lu. Reservations are available here for $250 per person. 5:30 p.m. Blue Rock: 12567 Lee Highway, Washington, VA; bluerockva.com // @bluerockvirginia

Tonari

Tonari, the Italian Wafu located in Chinatown, will have a dine-in NYE menu with a plethora of delicious options. Guests will be able to choose one dish from each category, these categories being: Antipasta, Insalata, Pasta, Pizza, and Dolci for $99 per person. Tonari reservations will be available through OpenTable. Various prices and times. Tonari: 707 6th St. NW, DC; tonaridc.com // @tonaridc

Daikaya the Izakaya

Daikaya, located in Chinatown, will offer a dine-in NYE menu this year. This menu will include a glass of champagne at arrival, a first, second, third, fourth, and dessert course all for $55 per person. Some of the dishes include Japanese Style Potato Salad, Grilled Pork Belly Wrapped Cherry Tomatoes, Toshikoshi Soba with Kakiage and Shrimp Tempura, and Green Tea Mochi. Daikaya reservations will be available through OpenTable. Various times and prices. Daikaya the Izakaya: 705 6th St. NW, DC; daikaya.com // daikaya_ramen

New Year’s Eve

L’Ardente is going all out this year with a celebratory bash that will include a DJ, dancing, entertainment surprises and a Champagne toast at midnight. The evening starts with a welcome cocktail and passed hors d’oeuvres, then moves into a lavish buffet that will feature carving stations serving porchetta, veal milanese and beef tenderloin, plus a trio of salads, a luxurious seafood bar, two vegetarian pastas and a dessert buffet dreamed up by L’Ardente Executive Pastry Chef Manabu Inoue.$350. 7 p.m. L’Ardente: 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, lardente.com // @lardentedc

New Year’s Eve Reservations

Chef Mike Friedman and his team will be open on New Year’s Eve for the first time in the Bloomingdale restaurant’s 9-year history. The restaurant will offer an a la carte menu of Red Hen classics that include the Whipped Ricotta Crostini with Black Truffle Sauce, Wildflower Honey & Sea Salt, and (of course) Mezzi Rigatoni with Fennel Sausage Ragu, with the added decadence of caviar and truffle specials. Wine Director Joe Quinn will have Champagne and bubbly flowing all night long. New Year’s Eve dinner is available by reservation only, and reservations are available from 5 to 8:30 PM. The bar will be open and available, as always, on a first-come, first-served walk-in basis. Reservations are now live and can be made via Resy. Various times and prices. The Red Hen: 1822 First St. NW, DC; theredhendc.com // @redhendc

New Year’s Eve Happy Hour + Live Music

The Bloomingdale neighborhood pub will offer happy hour from open till 9 pm for the holiday: $5 local drafts, $6 select wines by the glass, $6 Draft Old Fashioneds + Manhattans, $7 Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich (photo attached) + Fried Fish Sandwich, $1.50 Oysters. Various times and prices. Boundary Stone:116 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; boundarystone.com // @boundarystonedc

New Year’s Eve Omakase

Nobu DC will be open for New Year’s Eve with a special omakase menu and DJ. The seven-course chef’s tasting menu is $200 per person and features decadent dishes that include Botan Ebi Tartare with Caviar, Tuna Tataki Tamari Truffle, Scallop & Foie Gras, A5 Wagyu & White Ocean Prawn, and much more. The full menu can be found online. $200. 5 p.m. Nobu: 2525 M St. NW, DC; noburestaurants.com // @noburestaurants

Glitter & Glam New Years’ Eve Party

The extravagant evening will include live music, a prix fixe menu with wine pairing, one complimentary signature cocktail and a champagne toast at midnight. $175. 9 p.m. The Loft at Lena’s: 401 E Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA; theloftatlenas.com // @lenaswoodfire

Gift

Send your favorite foodie fresh, award-winning Maryland crab cakes this holiday season!

Baltimore’s award-winning restaurant, Loch Bar, is shipping their famed Maryland crab cakes from their Inner Harbor restaurant nationwide this holiday season. These jumbo lump crab cakes, with crab meat sourced straight from the Chesapeake Bay, are the perfect luxury gift for the foodies in your life who already have everything. Unexpected and elevated, this gift is sure to impress! Pricing begins at $192.00 for six jumbo crab cakes. $192+. Loch Bar: 240 International Dr., Baltimore, MD; lochbar.com // @lochbar

Atlas Restaurant Group: Gift Card Promotion

Purchase a $250 gift card to any one Atlas location and receive a complimentary $50 gift card. This is the perfect gift for foodies in your life – and you can also treat yourself with this promo if you choose! Please see the full list of Atlas properties here. Various prices and locations. atlasrestaurantgroup.com // @atlasresturantgroup

New Preferred Guest Membership Program, KNEAD Reserve, is the perfect gift for D.C. restaurant lovers this year

KNEAD Reserve, a new on demand preferred guest membership program is the perfect gift for D.C. restaurant lovers and foodies. The membership guarantees reservations at any of the eight (soon to be ten) full service KNEAD restaurants, along with exclusive member perks throughout the year – think invites to friends and family, complimentary appetizers during each visit, holiday perks, invites to special events and more. $150.Various Locations. kneadhd.com // @kneadhd

KNEAD Hospitality + Design gift card promotion

Now through December 31st, buy a $100 gift card and get a complimentary $25 bonus gift card! Gift cards are eligible at all KNEAD concepts. $100+. Various Locations. kneadhd.com // @kneadhd

Holiday Wine Gifting Event

The West End wine club will welcome back David Hale (a sommelier with years of experience working for Chef Michel Richard and wine importer Vinafrance/Vin de Terra) for a holiday-focused event geared at helping guests find wines to fit all of their holiday-hosting needs, from special wines to serve to intimate gatherings to ideas for high-quality but budget-minded wines for larger gatherings. He will also have some wine gifting ideas to share, and all wines will be available for purchase. As always, there will be plenty of wines to taste, including. $85. 6:30 p.m. WineLAIR DC: 1120 22nd St. NW, DC; winelair.com // @winelair.dc

