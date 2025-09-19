Vote DC Fray as Best Event Planner in the DMV

We’re thrilled to share some exciting news: DC Fray has been nominated for Best Event Planner in the Washington Informer’s Best of the DMV Awards! 🎉 This recognition is an incredible honor and a reflection of the energy, creativity, and joy that our team brings to every event. From community festivals to corporate events, happy hour concerts, fitness events, and several other types of immersive experiences, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for people to connect, explore, and have fun.

We’d love your support to help us win! Please take a moment to cast your vote for DC Fray under Business & Professional Services → Best Event Planner. Voting ends on October 3rd, 2025.

👉 Click here to vote!

At DC Fray, our mission has always been simple: make fun possible. Every event we plan is designed with the goal of bringing people together, creating new friendships, and fostering a community in the DMV. This nomination not only highlights the passion and dedication of our team, but also celebrates the amazing Fray family that supports and inspires us. We couldn’t do what we do without the vibrant community that shows up, participates, and shares in the fun.

Your vote means the world to us as we continue to plan and create more unforgettable experiences across the DMV this year and beyond. Thank you to everyone who makes what we do possible; we couldn’t do it without you! 💛