The Avett Brothers Return Under the Stars at Wolf Trap

Get ready for an incredible musical experience! The Avett Brothers are coming back to The Filene Center at Wolf Trap for two nights on May 30th and 31st, and tickets are going fast. Anyone who loves authentic, heartfelt music won’t want to miss these shows—these guys always pack the house!

The Avett Brothers aren’t all brothers. The band started with North Carolina brothers Scott and Seth Avett. Their mix of folk, rock, country, and bluegrass gives listeners goosebumps every time. They’ve been making music together for over 20 years, starting out in tiny venues and working their way up to become one of the most beloved bands in America. Songs like “I and Love and You” can bring tears to your eyes, while “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” and “No Hard Feelings” hit right in the heart. What makes them special is how authentic they are. Their songs talk about real stuff—family struggles, falling in and out of love, growing up, and figuring life out. When you see them live, you’ll understand why their fans are so devoted—the band pours everything they have into every performance.

Wolf Trap is the perfect place to experience the Avett Brothers, especially for first-timers. Tucked away in Vienna, Virginia, not too far from DC, it’s America’s only national park for the performing arts. The Filene Center offers an unforgettable concert experience. One of the best things about this venue is that you can either sit under the covered pavilion or spread out on the lawn under the stars. Many music lovers pack picnics to enjoy before and during the show. The sound quality is amazing, too, since the Filene Center is built mostly of wood, and being surrounded by trees and nature just adds something magical to the whole experience.

Anyone who’s seen the Avett Brothers knows that no two shows are the same. As Paula Rush-Smith, a devoted fan who has been hooked since she first saw them at Wolf Trap in 2018, puts it, “We’ve seen that more than 20 times, and each of their concerts is unique.” That’s why many fans try to catch both nights when they play back-to-back shows. These guys aren’t the type to just stand there strumming guitars. They’re all over the stage, swapping instruments, jumping around, and looking like they’re having the time of their lives. Sometimes they’ll play something fast and stompy that gets everyone dancing, and then switch to something so tender and heartfelt that you’ll find yourself wiping away tears. With eleven studio albums under their belts, they’ve got plenty of material to choose from, so expect a mix of old favorites and newer stuff.

Her husband, Marc Smith, adds to this sentiment, noting, “They have such a loyal following. At every one of their concerts, there are always so many fans who have seen them over and over again.” This speaks to the band’s incredible ability to create magical, memorable experiences that keep fans coming back.

Here are some insider tips for enjoying a show at Wolf Trap. You can bring your own food and drinks—yes, even wine and beer if you’re of age—so don’t miss the chance to pack something tasty! A nice cheese board and some sandwiches make for perfect concert fare. Anyone planning to sit on the lawn should bring a blanket or back support; raised chairs are only allowed behind a set line. Arriving early is essential for getting a prime lawn spot, as the best places fill up quickly. Keep an eye on the weather forecast too, since part of the venue is outdoors. Bug spray is necessary during mosquito season—many concert-goers have learned this the hard way! There’s plenty of free parking, but carpooling is always a good idea—it’s better for the environment and makes the whole night more fun when you can chat about the show on the way home.

Late May is a perfect time for an outdoor show at Wolf Trap. The weather is usually just right—warm but not sweltering—and all the trees around the venue will be lush and green. Combine that perfect spring evening with the heartfelt, foot-stomping music of the Avett Brothers, and you’ve got yourself a night you’ll remember for years. Many fans still reminisce about their first Avett Brothers concert, standing there with friends, singing every word at the top of their lungs. Whether you’ve been a fan forever or are just discovering their music, these shows are going to be something special. So circle May 30th and 31st on your calendar, grab those tickets if you haven’t already, and get ready for two unforgettable nights of music in one of the most beautiful concert settings around. Look for the folks who are dancing like nobody’s watching!