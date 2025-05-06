Spring ’25 Spirit Week: Spring Break

Last week was Spirit Week across our spring social sports leagues, and teams brought the heat with their most creative takes on this season’s theme: Spring Break! From beach vibes to tropical tourists, players showed up in full costume and the team spirit was stronger than ever. We loved seeing everyone’s creativity on display! A huge thank you to all the teams who participated — you made this Spirit Week one to remember.

The team with the best costumes gets a prize, so stay tuned for when the winning team is announced soon! In the meantime, check out team photos below: