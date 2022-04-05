She’s Animated. She’s Joyous. She’s Bitch! My Talk with a Queercore Rebel

Ever wish Bronski Beat and Thompson Twins had a bit more slap in their music? Consider Bitch at Songbyrd Music House on April 17.

Who’s This Bitch?

A versatile musician who’s been in the queerest sectors of live music since her days in Bitch & Animal, Bitch is known for making music that is abundantly and comically gay.

Whether it’s songs like “Best Cock On The Block” that bragged about lesbian gravita or tracks like “drag king bar” that explore the uncanny magnetism of women as men, there is no doubt that Bitch is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ or that she has a great sense of humor.

But when it comes to her latest album “Bitchcraft” and the amount of work she’s drilled into this project, Bitch is so much more than just a laughing matter.

Our Talk

With a green-dye mohawk that would’ve been featured in my high school Pinterest page, Bitch immediately came in cracking jokes and laughing at a couple of my zings with her iconic “witch cackle.”

Her incredible energy proved to be a constant force in conversation and showed absolutely no pause.

“I’m honestly always like this. Sure, I have my sweatpants days and maybe I’ll watch murder shows, but I’m still the same colorful personality you see here,” laughed Bitch.

While Bitch’s world seems filled to the brim with colors of every shade, it should be noted that this rainbow warrior has also had many dalliances into the formal and “refined” worlds.

A classically-trained violinist and formally-educated actor, she’s done a great deal to impress the culture snobs.

But when culture snobbery didn’t give time to the queer community and its wonderful artists, Bitch said hell to the primpy straights and used her training to make queer music that even homophobes couldn’t dismiss.

“My queer presence is one part rebellion and one part self-defined obtuseness. I f**king love it!”

And when it comes to rebellion coming through on her latest album “Bitchcraft,” that in-your-face attitude makes no concession whatsoever.

Starting work on “Bitchcraft” over 8 years ago, the inspirations present were toxic masculinity and its hold on global affairs. Nearly a decade later, the same inspirations still hold true.

In her politically-versed music video “You’re The Man,” lines like “Paid for by oil wars and some cheesy company” still hold true despite making reference to the post-Bush era.

“I lived in New York during 9/11. And the immediate patriotism and vicious anger from this tragedy has set the course politically to this day.” warned Bitch.

“You gotta ask yourself: when is this going to stop?”

Kill Rock Stars and Gay Cities

The long-awaited “Bitchcraft” was released in early February with help from the wonderful team at Kill Rock Stars.

Having worked with this established indie label before, Bitch has so much appreciation for how KRS has always sought out genre-defining acts like riot grrl staples Bratmobile.

And in regards to her Songbyrd appearance on the 17th, she’s excited to see whether D.C. is actually a queer haven like some people (in the District at least) say it is.

“Awesome! If D.C. thinks they’re the gayest, bring it on. I can’t wait for the Songbyrd crowd!”

Bitch performs April 17 at Songbyrd: 540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC // (202) 544-5500 // songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.