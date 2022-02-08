Romantic or Platonic, Here’s What To Do On Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re partnered or not, Valentine’s season is an excellent time to help yourself to some of the finer things the District has to offer. We know that romance isn’t one size fits all, so we’ve curated a list of the best options for the fourteenth no matter what your interests are. From luxurious French traditional dining with your partner to pizza and ping-pong with the friends you love most, see what to do this Valentine’s Day in D.C.

Romantic

An Unforgettable ilili

For a night so full of ambiance and magic that your date will surely never forget it, make a reservation at ilili. Gilded birdcages, an overflowing central fountain and lush decor are merely a counterpart to their array of fine Lebanese cuisine. Ilili’s five-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu features options for meat lovers and vegetarians alike, with plates like royal trumpet mushroom and fresh bay scallops. ilili DC: 100 District Sq. SW, DC; ililirestaurants.com // @ililidc

A Bluesy Dance Date

Dance the night away at the nation’s oldest continuing jazz supper bar, Blues Alley, tucked away in the intimate corners of Georgetown. Michael Lington and Paul Taylor will be playing the house throughout Valentine’s night, and provide the perfect rhythm to your romantic date. Blues Alley: 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; bluesalley.com // @bluesalleydc

Staycation at The Jefferson

There’s nothing quite like getting away — and you don’t have to go far to do so. Indulge in one of D.C.’s most awarded hotels by booking a night’s stay at the Jefferson. With luxury suites, a spa, and several world-class restaurants under the same roof, the possibilities for an evening filled with romance are endless. The Jefferson Hotel: 1200 16th St. NW, DC; jeffersondc.com // @thejeffersondc

Visit Union Market’s Heart Wall

Created by LA-based graffiti artist Mr. Brainwash, Union Market’s infamous heart wall mural is the perfect place to visit with your valentine. Stroll the corridors of Union Market for a latte, a meal, or a sweet treat before taking the opportunity to appreciate all the colors of love this vibrant mural has to offer — and maybe even take a picture or two with your loved one beside it. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

Ice Skating on the Waterfront

Ice skating can be a chilly endeavor, so count on some romance to warm you up. Georgetown Waterfront’s skating rink is crisscrossed with fairy lights and surrounded by a semi-circle of restaurants to visit once you and your date have had enough time on the ice. The scene is set to the stunning backdrop of the harbor and riverfront below. The Wharf Ice Rink: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; thewashingtonharbour.com // @wasthingtonharbour

Platonic

Find Your Muse

Washington D.C.’s premier paint and sip experience, Muse Paintbar, is the perfect place to enjoy a laid-back bit of platonic romance. Each night offers a selection of canvas designs to choose from, painting supplies, curated bar offerings and knowledgeable instructors. Chow down on chicken and waffles and gourmet popcorn while you paint, or enjoy a beverage from 20+ wine and beer options on their extensive menu. Muse Paintbar: 122 Waterfront St. Oxon Hill, MD; musepaintbar.com // @muse_paintbar

Caboose Brewing

Try a farm-to-table brewery and restaurant over the bridge in Vienna, paired nicely with a scenic hike down the W&OD trail. To make it a morning adventure, swap the beer menu out for a list of their craft lattes, teas, and coffee brews. Caboose offers an intimate and laid-back environment to chat, laugh, drink, and enjoy hours of your pal-entine’s company. Caboose Tavern: 520 Mill St. NE Vienna, VA; caboosebrewing.com // @caboosebrewing

Pizza & Pong

Even Valentine’s Day can benefit from some healthy competition. Hit up Comet Ping Pong in Northwest D.C. for an unforgettable date full of good food, great play, and a variety of dining options both indoor and outdoor. Comet Ping Pong shares a roof with Comet Pizza, so you can chow down on some custom-ordered cheesy goodness while you (inevitably) lose every round. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong

Virtual Galentine’s

Join Dumbarton House for a virtual Galentine’s high tea event. All participants are provided with take-home tea boxes in preparation for the event, which will include a historical lecture on friendship in the federal period, a craft, and cookie decorating. Tea boxes are filled to the brim with goodies: scones, macarons, madeleines, teas and an assortment of fresh fruit, all the necessities for a perfect Galentine’s date. Virtual. dumbartonhouse.org // @dumbartonhouse

Traditional

Little Washington

For rustic and romantic nth degree, the Inn and Little Washington is your ideal spot. Traditional American cuisine pairs with old-world charm, and you and your date can experience a Michelin three-starred tasting menu while sat aside a roaring fire. It’s all about ambiance with this storybook venue — though the food certainly shouldn’t be ignored either, with plates like pan-seared venison tenderloin with huckleberries and Maine lobster with caviar beurre blanc. The Inn at Little Washington: 309 Middle St. Washington, VA; theinnatlittlewashington.com // @innatlittlewash

DBGB’s French

Chef Antony DiGregorio and Chef Daniel Boulud are serving up a three-course prix fixe tasting menu this Valentine’s day that includes all of the holiday’s most traditional meals, reimagined. The menu includes “Lovers Canapes,” a selection of appetizers and entree choices like foie gras and king crab, and romantic chocolate desserts to indulge in. For an added charge, wine pairings curated by the chefs themselves will accompany each course. DBGB Kitchen and Bar: 931 H St. NW, DC; dbgb.com // @dbgbdc

Odyssey Cruise

Spend a night on the river underneath the stars and city lights with Odyssey DC, which is offering a romantic evening cruise, a champagne toast, long-stemmed red roses at each private table and a DJ for the evening. The cruise ship is equipped with a dance floor for you and your date to enjoy while you take in the cityscape views from the Potomac. Odyssey Cruise DC: 580 Water St. SW, DC; odysseycruises.com // @odysseycruisedc

La Chaumiere

It doesn’t get more traditionally romantic than French food, and La Chaumiere is well known as the most authentic French dining this side of the Atlantic. Styled like an antique French farmhouse with low exposed wood beams and a central fireplace, La Chaumiere makes for an intimate and dazzling evening. Chef de Cuisine Patrick Moulet’s Valentine’s Day menu is prix fixe, and a luxury worth far more than its one hundred dollar cost. La Chaumiere: 2813 M St. NW, DC; lachaumieredc.com // @lachaumiere1966

Wine and Dine in the Garden

The most beloved drink of the season, wine, is in no short supply at this St. Vincent. Live jazz from local bands transforms their outdoor dining into a full wine garden experience. If you fancy a cocktail (and some protection from D.C.’s February freeze) head inside to their lush cocktail bar, where you can find unique mixings to enjoy on vintage crimson leather couches. Low lights and delicious food make St. Vincent the most romantic choice for the traditionalist who prefers things less stuffy. St. Vincent Wine Bar: 3212 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; stvincentwine.com // @stvincentwine

Nontraditional

Rescue Dog Valentine’s Flower Delivery

Give a rescue dog a chance this holiday, we promise you won’t regret it. D.C.-based flower shop She Loves Me is continuing their absolutely adorable tradition of allowing customers to include a $35 donation with their order and have a rescue puppy deliver their flower order, along with five minutes of bonus puppy playtime. All donations from the event go to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington, VA. Make sure to book in advance, as the “puppy love” delivery option sells out quickly. She Loves Me Capitol Hill: 721 8th St. SE, DC; shelovesme.com // @shelovesmedc

Get Swinging

Playful romance is the best type, and Swingers mini-golf in Dupont Circle is the grown-up playground experience we’ve been waiting for. You and your date can enjoy round after round of eclectic mini-golfing in this subterranean bar and course, absolutely decked out with two full-size bars, a fully operating kitchen, and London-chic stylings to match. Swingers : 1330 19th St. NW, DC; swingers.club.us // @swingersus

Kitty Valentine

If you or your date aren’t dog people, might we suggest cats instead? Crumbs and Whiskers, a Georgetown-based cat cafe, is the perfect location to bring the animal lover in your life. Their Valentine’s Date night option allows you just upwards of an hour to play with the rescue cats, lounge on indoor swings or bean bag chairs, and help yourself to a selection of Valentine’s day sweets (for humans). Crumbs and Whiskers DC: 1309 M St. NW, DC; crumbsandwhiskers.com // @crumbs_whiskers

Love in the Rum

Go South for Valentine’s with Casta’s Rum Bar, D.C.’s best-loved Cuban garden restaurant, bar, and cigar lounge. For the entire month of February, Casta’s is serving up specialty cocktails and heart-shaped empanadas. Cuban classics, like churros, ceviche and yuca, are can’t-miss as well. And if your date is the adventurous type, settle in for one of their famed Cuban cigars. Casta’s Rum Bar: 1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; castasrumbar.com / / @castasrumbar

