Photo Gallery: Remixing the Art of Grooming with “Sunny”

A curated selection of captures from our photoshoot with the Groom Guy Darius “Sunny” Davie, inside of Yours Truly DC Hotel. In our wide-ranging conversation — dropping on February 1 — with Sunny, we explore the proud legacy of Black barbers, building community, style and more. Photography by Andrew J. Williams III.

