“Pretty Woman” Comes to National Theatre

Broadway veteran Adam Pascal rose to fame originating the roles of Roger in “Rent” and Radames in “Aida,” and the actor is now bringing his powerful tenor to the role of successful businessman Edward Lewis in the touring production of “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

The show plays the National Theatre from December 28 to January 2.

With music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton, the musical is based on the mega-popular 1990 film that drove Julia Roberts to stardom. Olivia Valli will play Roberts’ role of Vivian in the musical.

Just like the movie, “Pretty Woman” tells the story of a star-crossed meeting between a disillusioned businessman and a sex worker, and the love they find. Of course, the world is a lot different today than it was back then, and the musical has adapted some of what audiences might find offensive.

“Certainly, in the times we are living in today and where our culture is, it’s a very delicate tightrope to walk and tell this story in 2021 as it was back when it wasn’t anywhere near as PC as things are today,” Pascal says. “But those coming to the show know what “Pretty Woman” is and know what to expect. Most coming to see the show have seen the movie. We’re not looking to offend anyone. If it was made today, it would be different, but this is the movie and it’s what people want and it’s what they are getting.”

So, that means you can expect all the iconic scenes and lines from the beloved rom-com.

“The writers stayed true to all of the iconic lines the best they could and audiences have enjoyed seeing them play out on stage,” Pascal says.

Pascal played the part on Broadway in two short stints when original star Andy Karl was on vacation and he enjoyed filling the shoes of the part made famous by Richard Gere in the movie.

“Unlike most of my other shows, there’s a lot of spoken dialogue in this show, and I’ve enjoyed that aspect; it’s been challenging,” he says. “Whenever I look for a new role, I try to find the character in me somewhere. Sometimes I determine that through the music, sometimes it’s more of a character thing, like with Huey Calhoun in “Memphis” — I just felt he was in me. And that’s how I felt about Edward.”

Plus, Pascal admits, he likes wearing the great suits throughout the show, thanks to noted costume designer, Gregg Barnes.

He raves about his co-star Valli, granddaughter of legendary singer Frankie Valli, and feels she has the star quality that a young Roberts had back in the day.

“She’s truly something special and I’ve enjoyed working with her and getting this show ready for the tour,” Pascal says. “I know audiences are going to be pleased with what they see from the whole cast.”

While “Pretty Woman” had to cancel its last weekend in Chicago due to a breakthrough case of Covid, the tour is hopeful things will be better before the show rolls into Washington, D.C. for its run.

For tickets or more information on the show, visit here.

The National Theatre: 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; thenationaldc.com // @broadwaynatdc

