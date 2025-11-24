Play Free This Winter: Here’s How with Fraylife+ Membership

Select WINTER Leagues Just Dropped! ❄️

Winter social sports league registration is ramping up, and so is your chance to play with DC Fray – for free!

Registration for winter 2025 leagues is officially open to the public and closes Tuesday, January 20th.

In case you didn’t know, Fraylife+ members get access to select leagues each season for free, and winter is no exception. But it gets even better: if you’re signed up as a Fraylife+ member, you can play in ANY winter league as a substitute at no additional cost with our new Sub-Squad feature.

🏅 How It Works

Let’s break it down:

Already a Fraylife+ member?

You can register to play in a curated list of winter leagues for free (check out the list below). Once winter leagues have begun, you can also sub in for a missing teammate at any league by checking the substitute opportunities page.

Not a member (yet)?

You’re welcome to register for any league at standard pricing, but joining Fraylife+ could save you a bundle and unlock some amazing extras. Click here to learn more about membership.

✅ Winter Leagues Free for All Fraylife+ Members

These leagues are included at no extra cost with your Fraylife+ membership (new or existing):

🎁 Why Join Fraylife+?

Beyond free leagues, Fraylife+ is your all-access pass to a more connected, social, and fun-filled city experience. Membership perks include:

Sub in for free for a missing teammate at any DC Fray social sports league year-round

Exclusive discounts at bars, restaurants, and local partners

at bars, restaurants, and local partners Free and discounted event access to Fray events + partner events across the DMV

to Fray events + partner events across the DMV Priority registration to lock in your spot before leagues fill

to lock in your spot before leagues fill Members-only giveaways , merch deals, and contests

, merch deals, and contests And more surprises all year long!

Ready to Get Started?

If you’re already a Fraylife+ member, your league discount will be shown at checkout during registration.

Not a member yet? No problem! You’ll have a chance to add membership to your registration during checkout and your discount will be applied, then you’ll be on your way to enjoying this perk and the many more we have in store!

P.S. Want to Join Fraylife+ but not necessarily the leagues above? You can sign up for membership directly too. Members always get 25% off Fray leagues. Plus we’ve got a bunch of other awesome perks upcoming like our member-exclusive holiday giveaway, free 7-count CBD gummy samplers from Acknowledge, our Fraylife+ beanie, the ability to sub in for a teammate at any DC Fray social sports league starting this winter season, and more!

Winter’s calling. Rally your crew, grab your spot, and let’s make our leagues the highlight of your week this winter season! ❄️

We’ll see you out there.