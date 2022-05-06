Photo Gallery: Olivia Rodrigo at The Anthem // 5.4.22

Olivia Rodrigo played The Anthem on May 4. Tickets sold out in seconds. Maybe Olivia Rodrigo should have played a few more Anthem gigs.

The 19-year-old is in the midst of her SOUR TOUR. Every show is currently sold out with tickets averaging ten times face value.

Enjoy these shots from Rodrigo’s inaugural D.C. gig with a few bonus shows of opener Holly Humberstone.