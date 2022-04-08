Photo Gallery: L’Imperatrice + Kate Bollinger at 9:30 Club // 4.6.22

French based and disco pop band L’Imperatrice made their triumph D.C. debut at 9:30 Club this week. Coming all the way from Paris, the band has garnered international following after their debut album, “Tako Tsubo.” The band’s six members each contribute their talents to the band’s sound. Whether that’s Flore’s beautiful jazzy voice, Dario’s killer bass skills, or Achille’s funky guitar, the band delivers a solid live show.

DMV artist Kate Bollinger opened. After releasing three critically-acclaimed EPs, she’s on a hot streak to be ‘the next big artist.’ Check her latest EP, “Look at it in the Light,” and catch her next show in D.C. at DC9 on June 17.

Photos by Kimchi Photography.

