Photo Gallery: Celebrating Art All Night in Shaw with Night Circus

Check out photos from One Night Only: Shaw’s Night Circus, part of this year’s Art All Night festivities.

Shaw celebrated this year’s Art All Night festivities with an exciting event that was all of the magic of the circus without the big top tent. Attendees witnessed the wonder of flame artists, jugglers, magicians and aerialists while enjoying their favorite faire foods, face painting, a live DJ, glow in the dark lawn games, carnival games, a 360 photobooth and a bubble party. Shaw’s Night Circus brought artists of all styles together to create a one-of-a-kind community event. We can’t see what they create next year! Photos by Jamie LeBlanc.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.