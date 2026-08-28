Free Fitness at Met Park coming this Fall

Summer may be winding down, but there’s no reason to take the fun or your workout inside just yet.

This fall, DC Fray and National Landing are teaming up for Fit @ Met, a free outdoor fitness series at Metropolitan Park in Arlington. Every Wednesday from September 2 through October 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., you can trade the post-work slump for an hour of movement, fresh air and community. Best of all, classes are free and open to all experience levels.

Register for Fit @ Met on Eventbrite

National Landing has made free community programming a regular part of life in the neighborhood, with events designed to bring people together. Fit @ Met gives you eight chances this fall to do exactly that while breaking a sweat.

Try Something New Every Wednesday

No need to commit to one workout style. The lineup mixes things up throughout September:

September 2: Yoga with Rachel from CorePower Yoga

September 9: Stretch & Mobility with Darrell from District Stretch

September 16: HIIT with Movement Crystal City

September 23: LM Pilates with Onelife Fitness

September 30: Dance Fitness with Shaba from United Fray

October 7, 14 and 21: Classes to be announced

The partners bring plenty of local fitness cred, too. Movement Crystal City combines climbing with yoga, strength and group fitness just steps from the Crystal City Metro, while Onelife Fitness’ Crystal Park location offers everything from strength and conditioning to Pilates, yoga and barre.

Show Up, Get Fit, Win Stuff

Here’s a little extra motivation to keep coming back: Fit @ Met has a punch card program. Grab your card when you check in and earn a stamp for every class you attend. The more Wednesdays you make it out, the more prizes you can earn.

But the best reason to come out might be the simplest one: working out is more fun when you’re doing it with other people.

Grab a friend, leave the office behind and meet us at Metropolitan Park, 1330 S. Fair Street in Arlington. Come for yoga, HIIT, Pilates or dancing. Come for the prizes. Or just come because spending a Wednesday evening outside moving with your neighbors beats another night on the couch.

That’s what making fun possible is all about.

Fit @ Met

Wednesdays, September 2 to October 21

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Park, 1330 S. Fair Street, Arlington, VA

Free

RSVP for your free Fit @ Met classes on Eventbrite