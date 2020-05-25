Want a Furry Friend to Keep You Company While Quarantined? Start Here

It’s no secret that in the era of self-isolation, more and more people have turned to pet parenting as a way to pass the time and curb loneliness. Plus, that means more animals out of shelters and into the homes of humans who more than likely have a little extra time to devote to their care. A win-win for all involved, regardless of your species.

I’m one of those people who decided to adopt a pet right when stay at home orders began to roll out. I was a bit earlier, though – March 15 to be exact – so I still went through relatively traditional means of adoption when I went to pick up Scully (formerly known as Tulip), my new dog, from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) a few months back.

It was quick, safe and easy, and before I knew it, Scully was adjusted to me, my house and our new quarantine routine. But just because you weren’t literally and figuratively an early adopter of this trend doesn’t mean you still can’t find a dog, cat or other companion animal to call yours. I reached out to AWLA once more to check in on their new adoption process, and social media specialist Chelsea Jones walked me through the shelter’s new normal as well as ways to support their work through the pandemic.

District Fray: Have you seen an uptick in adoptions since the stay at home order began?