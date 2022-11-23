Music and Events Entrepreneur Balances the Perfekt Blend

Blend /blend/ noun: a mixture of different things or qualities.

“Everybody’s got a thing, but some don’t know how to handle it,” I heard lyrics of a song by Stevie Wonder being belted out a cappella among wedding guests. It was December 2018 on New Year’s Eve, and it was my introduction to Jacque Pitts, Owner and Creative Director of Perfekt Blend Band.

Years later on a rainy Friday in November at the historic Howard Theatre, Pitts combined both her businesses under one roof for a rebrand shoot for Perfekt Blend Band and Luxe Event and Entertainment Design, led by my creative agency Nora Lee by Brandt Ricca and photography/video director Jonathan Thorpe, dressed by Gilda Mizrahi of Signature Dresses, hair by Kyla Giles of Kingky Hair Co., makeup by Felicia Young and set logistics by production assistant Jenna Fitzgerald.

The rebrand was a result of a pandemic; a health diagnosis; and a new team direction. Pitts, being a determined businesswoman, has gotten creative in an industry that was among those hit the hardest during COVID-19.

Pitts was diagnosed with Lupus in 2020. Through her new normal, she had an epiphany, “you will never be able to afford the assistance, until you hire the assistant.” She added a new addition to her team, Najee Thompson, which has been a “godsend.”

In 2017 she realized that the band had to change to play the venues like MGM, venues she knew the band was meant for, i.e., three-hour non-stop sets, costume changes, crowd interactions that other cover bands were not doing at that time. They went from 30 songs in a show, to almost 100 songs. “We play a variety of songs to make sure we have something for everyone in every audience,” says Chris Knight, saxophonist/longtime member of the band.

Now, onto Luxe Entertainment and Event Design. This company was born out of the need to support other bands with support for production. It was easier to have a “one-stop-shop” as a partner to Perfekt Blend. This additional service became a great addition for clients & their events, even outside of Perfekt Blend being entertainment. Through this addition, smaller bands were also created within Luxe.

“From the beginning we started this as a family business with my dad, Simon Pitts, Jr. Even people who are part of this band, we call them family. We go through it; we all come from different backgrounds, but we all choose to be a part of the band,” says Jaynel Jones, lead vocalist and daughter of Pitts who has been with the band since they started.

We all know every entrepreneur has a story, a lesson. Pitts’ life has been about changes, pivots and moves. She sees so much for Perfekt Blend; she sees them as a band that can be national and travel outside of the DMV area. Not just known as a great band but known as a great show. Always open to reinvention and… “we can always do that.”

Photos by Olivia Juenger