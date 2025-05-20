Paul Simon Returns to the Stage at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center This Summer

Photo courtesy of Wolf Trap

Music fans across the DC area are buzzing with excitement – Paul Simon is coming to Wolf Trap for three nights (June 4th just added) this summer! After bidding fans farewell during his “farewell tour” back in 2018, the 83-year-old legend has decided he’s not quite done yet, and devoted listeners couldn’t be happier about it.

Simon’s upcoming shows at the Filene Center are part of his newly announced “A Quiet Celebration Tour,” which kicked off this April in New Orleans and wraps up in Seattle by late August. What makes these shows extra special is that audiences will get to hear songs from his Grammy-nominated album “Seven Psalms” performed live for the first time, along with the classics people have been singing along to for decades.

Simon’s return to touring comes despite his well-documented hearing loss issues of recent years. In response to this challenge, he’s strategically selected venues with exceptional acoustics for this tour. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, known for its outstanding sound quality, makes it an ideal stop on his tour schedule.

The band he’s bringing along is also very impressive. Simon has assembled a dream team of musicians, including Caleb Burhans, Jamey Haddad, Gyan Riley, and Mark Stewart, among others. Drum enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that both Steve Gadd and Matt Chamberlain will be keeping the beat.

For those who haven’t caught a show at Wolf Trap before, it’s quite a treat. The Filene Center isn’t your average concert venue. It sits inside the only national park dedicated to the performing arts, just a short drive from DC in Vienna, Virginia. The massive wooden structure made of Douglas fir and Southern yellow pine instantly signals that this is somewhere special.

One of the coolest things about Wolf Trap is that concert-goers can choose their own experience. Traditional seats under cover? There are about 3,800 of those. Prefer to spread out a blanket, bring a picnic, and enjoy the show? The lawn has room for another 3,200 people. Unlike many venues, Wolf Trap welcomes outside food and beverages, making it perfect for pre-show picnics. Many regulars arrive early to set up elaborate spreads complete with wine, charcuterie boards, and gourmet treats. For those who prefer not to bring their own provisions, Wolf Trap offers on-site dining options as well. On a warm summer night, with fireflies blinking as the sun goes down behind the trees, the atmosphere becomes something special.

Anyone who has seen Paul Simon perform live knows the energy of his shows – the crowd’s attentiveness during quieter songs and enthusiasm during his upbeat classics. The Filene Center’s excellent acoustics ensure that concertgoers can appreciate every detail of his distinctive voice and intricate guitar work, even from the lawn seating.

Many fans thought they’d missed their chance to see Simon perform live again after his retirement announcement. His songwriting has provided the soundtrack for multiple generations, with classics like “The Sound of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” standing as cultural touchstones that continue to resonate with listeners of all ages.

That’s what makes these upcoming shows notable. At 83, facing hearing challenges that have sidelined many musicians, Simon is giving audiences another opportunity to experience his music live.

For those hoping to score tickets, waiting isn’t advised. With only three nights at the Filene Center and fans coming out of retirement-concert-mourning, these shows will sell out quickly. Whether you’re a lifelong fan who remembers when Simon & Garfunkel first hit the airwaves or someone who discovered his music through a parent’s record collection, this is one of those “I was there” moments that music lovers won’t want to miss.

As summer approaches and concert calendars fill up, these three nights with Paul Simon at Wolf Trap stand out as a highlight of the season. It represents a celebration of an extraordinary musical catalog in one of the region’s premier venues. While securing tickets for Paul Simon should be a priority, music fans should check out Wolf Trap’s complete summer schedule, which features an impressive lineup of artists spanning various genres from classical and jazz to rock, country, and world music. The venue typically hosts over 80 performances each summer season, offering plenty of opportunities to enjoy the unique outdoor concert experience that has made Wolf Trap a beloved cultural institution in the DC area for over 50 years.