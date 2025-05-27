Nicki Bluhm Brings Roots and Realness to Her Jammin’ Java Debut

Photo by Hayden Bilson

Fans of American roots music are in for a treat when Nicki Bluhm takes the stage at Jammin’ Java for the first time. The singer-songwriter recently spoke with District Fray about her upcoming performance at the beloved Vienna venue, offering insights into what audiences can expect from this special show.

Though she’s never performed at Jammin’ Java before, Bluhm is excited about the opportunity. “A friend of mine, Logan Ledger, just played there,” she shares. “I was talking to the guys that I’m going to play the show with, and Cameron Neil said, ‘Oh, I love Jammin’ Java. It’s so cool.'” The intimate nature of the space suits Bluhm’s planned performance perfectly. Jammin’ Java has built quite a reputation over the years, recognized by Pollstar Magazine as one of the Top 100 Venues in the world according to ticket sales, and named one of the “Top 40 Music Venues” in the country by Paste Magazine. The venue has developed a unique identity in the DC area music scene and has built an incredible network of support from an international community of artists and fans.

For this show, Bluhm will perform as a trio alongside Cameron Neil and Kai Welch, both accomplished musicians who have worked with artists like Rakim, Lee Jones, Kasey Musgraves, and Shakey Graves.

Bluhm has released a new single called “Keep On Growing” from her upcoming album, though she remained tight-lipped about specific release details during the interview. “The forthcoming record is coming. It’s on its way,” she teases, noting that fans won’t have to wait long for more information.

Musically, Bluhm identifies broadly with Americana and American roots music, though she resists strict genre classifications. “I never set out with any intention to be something,” she explains. “In writing songs, it’s less about where is this going to fit in the world of genres, and more about what am I feeling.”

She cites several influential artists who have shaped her sound, including Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell, Irma Thomas, and Roberta Flack. Bluhm particularly admires Ronstadt’s ability to interpret songs across different genres while maintaining her distinctive voice and presence. “She wasn’t a big writer, but she was the most incredible vessel for interpreting songs,” Bluhm notes, appreciating how Ronstadt pulled from all kinds of different genres while maintaining her own unique delivery and presence.

Photo by Lily Nelson

Throughout her career, Bluhm has collaborated with an impressive roster of musicians, including Little Feat, Willie Nelson, Leftover Salmon, and more. Perhaps most significantly with Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead. When Lesh opened his music venue, Terrapin Crossroads, in Northern California, he invited Bluhm to be part of his extended residency there. This experience profoundly influenced her approach to music and commitment to her craft.

“I had firsthand eyes on how strict his work ethic was and how committed he was to the music,” she recalls of working with Lesh. “He’s probably the most influential person that I’ve had the honor of knowing in my career.” Lesh’s dedication to music until the very end, along with his generosity toward younger musicians, left a lasting impression on Bluhm. “Anytime I feel tired or defeated, I always think back to Phil, and think just got to keep on keeping on, keep it authentic, keep it real, and do it with people you love.”

Currently, one of her most active collaborations is with the Terrapin Family Band, which includes Graham Lesh (Phil’s son), Ross James, Alex Koford, and Jason Crosby. “We all kind of came up at Terrapin Crossroads together in Marin County,” she says. “I really enjoy playing with them. They’re like family to me.” She’ll be playing with them several times this year..

Bluhm also reflected on how her songwriting process has evolved. She notes that while transitional periods in life often generate prolific writing as she processes experiences, she’s found that songs still come even in more stable times. “I’m not in a time of trauma and transition now, and I’m in a much more grounded place in my life,” she shares. “There’s some fear around that for musicians, and it’s been really comforting to know that songs still come when you are out of the chaos and the drama. It’s just topically different, maybe more contemplative, coming from a place of groundedness and gratitude.”

For those curious about Bluhm’s music before attending the show, she suggests checking out videos online to get a preview of her style. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her music, the upcoming performance at Jammin’ Java promises an intimate evening showcasing the craft of songwriting in its purest form.

Get tickets here and check out more shows coming to Jammin’ Java and the other Union Stage Presents venues.