MUNDY Talks Inspiration Behind New Album “Future Nature”

MUNDY creates ethereal music, and their work has deep roots in D.C.

MUNDY‘s style is uniquely theirs, on and off their album. Their personal style is bright and retro and fun, and their album is a mix of a thousand influences, meshed to distinct perfection. We caught up with the singer, composer, performance artist and producer about making music in D.C., creatives processes and go-to places to get away from work.

District Fray: What was the creative process behind your new album?

Mundy: “Future Nature” is inspired by that head in the clouds, feet on the ground feeling. Sounds of the past, like old school funk and go-go, ’90s house and vogue. Mix that with sounds of the future, unhinged synth and spaced-out sonic landscapes. It’s inspired by the strength and resilience of nature and of people, and holding onto hope that inspires in these wild times. Now more than ever, I think people need hope.

The process has been long, but intentionally meticulous. This being our first full album, we wanted it to feel right before release. We know there is no such thing as perfect when it comes to music or any art but it’s easy to fall into the pursuit of perfection for sure. It didn’t have to be perfect, just right. But now the work begins of really getting it out into the world and having people hear it. So, it’s like, “Yay. Ok, let’s get to work.”

What is your top go-to place when you need to get away from work?

Well it’s funny, my go-to get away is also where I would work, as in performing: DC9. It was always a safe space for me growing up when I needed a place to go out and not feel othered. They always have awesome bands playing and do an incredible job supporting local musicians. Plus, their rooftop is the best.

How has D.C. changed throughout your life, and what keeps you here?

D.C. has changed rapidly and dramatically. Some areas are truly unrecognizable. D.C. has a certain supercharged energy unlike anywhere else. Things happen in extremes here, sometimes things that affect the world. It is the personification of that past and future clash that is part of the inspiration for my music. No other city feels quite like it.

Download “Future Nature” now and follow @mundymusik on Instagram for updates on new music videos, events and shows in the works.

Want more insight on the best locals and guides to follow? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to neighborhood guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.