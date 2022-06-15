Mokita: A Pop-Producer Turned Popstar at Union Stage

Today’s pop artists truly come through as a new breed when you take a closer look at them. Back when the music industry had a firmer grasp on what was considered pop-oriented, it was difficult for many creatives to explore new sounds and personas.

But with artists like pop-producer Mokita making waves, it’s obvious that authenticity is the new trend in popular music.

Growing up just a moment away in Shenandoah Valley, John-Luke Carter (otherwise known as Mokita) is a pioneering member of “The Laurel Canyon of The South,” a community of musicians who represent the independent and groundbreaking new sounds taking foot in Nashville.

Standing alongside dynamic artists like Joy Oladokun, Charlotte Sands and Madi Diaz, Mokita is a stellar addition to this collective, amassing over 400 million streams online and absolutely rocking the house June 13th at Union Stage.

Opening for the indie pop mavericks slenderbodies, Mokita has a stage presence that invites you closer in more ways than one.

In terms of his live sound, Mokita doesn’t necessarily stray from the modern pop tropes, but still hits them with a personal affection that distinguishes a Mokita song from any other producer’s tracks.

And while his songs are deep and touch upon intimate topics like depression and loneliness, Mokita’s personality is charmingly candid in a hilarious way.

“This song is about depression. So much fun, right?” Mokita jokes.

Positively sardonic and willing to take the piss out of himself, Mokita shows a humane depth that I need from even the most glamorous artists.

Sure, Mokita onstage has got this slick and dreamy pastel-toned vibe. But to have him crack jokes and be silly with his fans was impressive in itself.

He took himself seriously enough to have fun and goof around. And nothing beats an artist who’s a person above all else.

Mokita at Union Stage June 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Chen. Mokita at Union Stage June 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Chen. Mokita at Union Stage June 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Chen. Mokita at Union Stage June 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Chen. Mokita at Union Stage June 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Chen. Mokita at Union Stage June 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Chen.

Mokita is supporting slenderbodies all throughout their North American tour and has released his latest single “Room For Another” through his new label Nettwerk Music.

Union Stage: 740 Water St. NW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage

