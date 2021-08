Check out some stunning shots from Modest Mouse‘s August 17 performance, featuring opener The Districts. Photos by Jordan Grobe for The Anthem. For a full review of the concert, read here.

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock. Modest Mouse at The Anthem. Modest Mouse Modest Mouse Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green. Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock. Crowd at Modest Mouse Opening Act The Districts' lead vocalist Rob Grote. The District's Braden Lawrence The District's Pete Cassidy. Drummer for The Districts.

