Photo Gallery: “Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience”

Tucked away in Eckington is the latest immersive experience to arrive in D.C.: “Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience” open through the fall. The exhibit dives into the art and tumultuous relationship of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Here’s a peek at what you can expect.

Read our interview with one of the exhibit’s creators. “Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience” is now open. Tickets start at $36 and are available here.

Whitfield Entertainment Group Studios: 1235 W St. NE, DC; mexicangeniuses.com/washington-dc // @themexicangeniuses

