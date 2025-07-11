Magic in the Woods: Wolf Trap’s Hidden Treasure Delights Families

Photos by Dan Rozman

Most people know Wolf Trap for its big summer concerts at the Filene Center and more intimate shows at The Barns, but there’s another side to this Wolf Trap that many families are just discovering. Walk across the meadow and into the woods, and you’ll find Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods—a small outdoor theater that’s been quietly creating magic for kids and their parents for years.

The theater just wrapped up its run of “Upside Down Fairy Town,” and it was exactly the kind of show that makes this place special. River City Puppets created this funny story where all the fairy tales get mixed up. One minute you’re watching “The Frog Prince,” the next minute Little Red Riding Hood shows up in Cinderella’s story. The kids in the audience had to help Merv the storyteller figure out how to untangle everything before Fairy Tale Day was ruined.

What made it work was how the kids got involved. They weren’t just sitting there watching—they were calling out suggestions and helping solve the problems. That’s how some of the shows work here. The performers expect the kids to jump in and be part of the story.

Upside Down Fairy Town was midway through the season, and the rest of the summer lineup shows just how much variety this little theater packs in. There’s hip-hop with Fyütch, storytelling with the Pushcart Players doing “Stone Soup,” and Latin music with Sonia De Los Santos. Dance groups like the Nomad Dancers and Indigenous ACE & Anoli Dancers bring different cultural traditions to the stage. The Maryland Youth Ballet is doing “Cinderella” over three different days.

For music fans, there’s the Okee Dokee Brothers—they’re Grammy winners, and their shows are already sold out. Dan and Claudia Zanes are coming with Tyree Austin, and 123 Andrés is throwing a birthday party on stage. Professor Wow teaches kids about space while entertaining them, and Gary the Great brings magic tricks to the woods. Even acts like Miss Tutti and the Fruity Band and “Jamming With Jules Live!” show the range of what families can find here.

This isn’t just a place for little kids either. Wolf Trap truly offers something for everyone from babies to boomers and beyond. Grandparents often seem as entertained as their grandchildren, and parents who came here as kids now bring their own families. It’s become a tradition that spans generations.

The whole Wolf Trap experience makes this place different from other children’s theaters. While picnicking after a morning show, families might catch the sound check drifting across the meadow from the Filene Center, where evening headliners like Dispatch, John Butler Trio, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter prepare for their concerts. You can have a puppet show in the morning and hear rock bands warming up in the afternoon. It’s hard to find that anywhere else.

After most shows, park rangers lead activities where kids can earn Junior Ranger badges. They take families on walks through the woods and teach them about the plants and animals that live there. It’s education disguised as fun, and it keeps the Wolf Trap experience going even after the curtain comes down.

The meadow turns into a giant playground once the show ends. Families spread out blankets for lunch while kids run around with games and toys that the venue provides. There’s something relaxing about being outside, having a picnic, and letting the kids burn off energy in a safe space.

Shows happen Tuesday through Sunday mornings at 10:30, and many acts perform multiple days because demand is so high. The performers come from all over the world, which means kids get exposed to different cultures and art forms without having to travel far from home.

The practical stuff makes it easy for families, too. Parking is free, which saves money and hassle. The location is convenient and doesn’t feel crowded like bigger venues. Families can buy tickets to several shows and save money while experiencing different types of performances. Some shows sell out fast—like those Okee Dokee Brothers concerts—so planning helps.

The small size of the theater allows performers and audience members to connect. Kids leave feeling like they were part of something special, and parents appreciate how much thought goes into making each show work for families.

“Upside Down Fairy Town” showed exactly why this place matters. It took things kids already love—fairy tales, music, puppets—and made them fresh and exciting. The show taught lessons about working together and solving problems, but it felt like pure fun. That’s what every show here tries to do.

For families looking for something different this summer, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods offers live performances, outdoor fun, and learning opportunities all in one place. Whether it’s a child’s first theater experience or a family tradition going back years, this hidden spot in the woods keeps creating the kind of memories that stick around long after the summer ends.