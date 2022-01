Curated photos from our shoot with mixologist and Founder of Bay Leaf Bitters Laurel Oldershaw at Serenata, inside of La Cosecha. Learn more about Oldershaw in our upcoming February issue, including the origins of her love of food and drink and the lessons she brings from the playing field as an elite athlete. Photography by Andrew J. Williams III.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.