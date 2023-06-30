Hyde’s Annual Designer Pitch Focuses on Sustainable Choices in Fashion

The brand’s second annual fashion show and designer pitch takes an intellectually substantial turn this year — but doesn’t skimp on style.

On July 6, Hyde Closet is hosting their second annual Designer Pitch. This yearly event has become a local fashion favorite for its focus on giving brands a chance to have a national platform for their pieces. Selected winners of the pitch will have their designs featured in Hyde’s subscription boxes nationwide. The theme this time around is Sustainable Choices in Fashion.

“We don’t work with fast fashion,” Executive Producer Marie Gloss says.

Gloss says Hyde selects brands based on their mission, especially those that bring elements of sustainability to their process of production and “don’t just greenwash.”

Eight brands will be featured this year, doubling the number from last year. The success rate of the designers from last year is something to note — Hyde still works with three of the four designers. This year’s new group will come prepared with not just a fashion show, but a pitch to tell judges about their design process, how they include sustainability into their work and why their pieces should be selected for Hyde boxes.

“We look for uniqueness and what fits with our client’s quality of life, i.e., working people who want clothing to live in,” Gloss says.

The four judges this year are all fashion industry veterans, from Co-Founder of Gilt, Alexandra Wilson to Sustainable Innovation Manager for Calvin Klein, Melissa Garafola. Each judge brings both similar and varied backgrounds to the panel, some with consumer and lifestyle brand expertise and others working directly on sustainable fashion solutions. Panelists include Policy Counsel and Fashion Law Professor Kenya Wiley and Founder of Bitter Grace, designer and entrepreneur, Anne Marie Johnson who will lead a discussion on sustainable change.

Judges will select the top three designers and the audience will give their feedback via live voting to select an audience favorite. Although favorites are selected, Hyde is interested in working with all the designers being showcased and pursing ongoing contracts with them.

For Hyde, this event is “not about just marketing but exchanging ideas and sharing insights into our decision-making process as a service,” Gloss says.

Hyde’s audience reaches over 20,000 in its distribution pipeline and this event attracts close to 200 in-person attendees from across the country, media influencers, retailers, brands and buyers, among others. Attendees will enjoy an open bar and appetizers this year at the Penthouse, with not only amazing clothing to view but a stunning view of the city from the rooftop location.

This annual event is ever evolving.

“This year is more conceptual,” Gloss says. “It’s more intellectually substantive. We are here to talk and discuss issues like sustainability, waste and greenwashing. We are all consumers and need to get together and figure out how to solve these issues and that’s what this event is about.”

Hyde’s Annual Designer Pitch takes place Thursday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. Learn more about Hyde at myhyde.com and follow them on Instagram @hydecloset.

Penthouse: 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; capitolcrossingdc.com // @capitolcrossing

Want first access to select activities and events around D.C.? Join the District Fray community, where you’ll access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.