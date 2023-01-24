How to Support Immigrant-Owned Restaurants in the New Year

It’s a new year and we all have our own foodie goals, but here at District Fray we decided to come up with one especially for our readers: making a concerted effort to support small, local business endeavors owned by immigrants. To assist you, we have a compiled a list of some of the best immigrant-owned food business in D.C. Sticking to this New Year’s resolution is going to be super simple with this list.

Arcay Chocolates

This family-owned business originally launched in the family’s home country of Venezuela, and then it moved with the family to the U.S. in 2017. Master chocolatier Anabella Arcay — who runs the business alongside her husband and two children — makes the most irresistible, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles in unusual flavors like blackberry cardamom, churro, coffee and rum, dates and cashews and aji spicy. The chocolate shop operates out of La Cosecha; there, you can grab a box of bonbons or other chocolate confections like chocolate bars, chocolate bombs and chocolate-covered nuts. 1280 4th St. NE, DC; arcaychocolates.com // @arcaychocolates

DC Corazon Fonda & Tequileria

Owned by Mexico City native Josefina Darui, El Corazon is a charming spot on 14th Street offering some of the best Mexican food in the city. From queso fundido to esquites — a popular Mexico City street snack where kernels of corn are topped with crema, chili powder and queso fresco — to guacamole, you are going to have plenty of dishes to help kick off your meal. From there, dive into tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and more. This is one culinary fiesta you don’t want to miss. 3903 14th St. NW, DC; dccorazon.com // @dccorazonrestaurant

Indique

Founded by friends KN Vinod and Surfy Rahman, Indique is a D.C. staple, having served locals Indian food for over 10 years now. Vinod and Rahman take you around the subcontinent with their exciting menu, which includes papri chaat, a crunchy street snack popular in New Delhi; mini dosas, or Indian crepes that hail from south India; Punjabi chole, a style of cooking chickpeas with potatoes, tomatoes and onions from the state of Punjab; and bagara baigan, a baby eggplant dish from the state of Hyderabad that includes nuts, jaggery and tamarind. 3512 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; indique.com // @indiquedc

Mansa Kunda

In 2019, Hatib Joof opened West African restaurant Mansa Kunda in Takoma Park, with a desire to showcase the flavors of his native Gambia and neighboring countries. It has since become a neighborhood favorite, with residents stopping by regularly for peanut butter chu, which is a savory peanut infused stew; jollof rice, where rice is cooked with tomatoes, spices and chilies; and akara fritters, crunchy black-eyed pea fritters served with a spicy dipping sauce. 8000 Flower Ave., Takoma Park, MD; mansakunda.com // @mansa.kunda

Lapis

Serving up some of the tastiest Afghan food in town, Lapis is owned by the Popal family, Afghanis who fled from the war to the U.S. 30 years ago. They serve impeccable Afghan fare, including Afghan dumplings; different kinds of rice; Afghan flatbreads stuffed with various fillings like leek-cilantro, pumpkin and onion-potato; soups; stews and so much more. Insider tip: Don’t skip the cocktails! 1847 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; lapisdc.com // @lapisdc