Get Ready for a St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness

NRG is transforming this March into a festivity-filled month with exclusive St. Patrick’s Day specials and thrilling March Madness events. Plus, don’t miss out on Vermilion’s unique wine lounge takeover!

🍻 St. Patrick’s Day Specials: Dive into the Green Scene!

Bluejacket: From March 15th to 17th, embrace the Irish spirit with $5 pints of North Strand Road, an authentic Irish-style dry stout. Not to mention, Irish whiskey specials and a unique Clarified Green Tea Cocktail to elevate your celebration.

ChurchKey: Get a taste of Ireland on March 16th with Brehon Brewhouse's finest drafts, offering a true Irish craft beer experience.

Evening Star Cafe: Engage in the Shamrock Smash Bar Crawl on March 16th and revel in special brews and Irish libations, including a unique green-hued pilsner and delicious Irish Coffee.

Shelter and Rustico: Immerse yourself in a variety of green-themed beers, including the enchanting Fantôme Vertignasse and the vibrant Tripping Animals El Green Crippy, from March 15th to 17th.

The Sovereign: Delve into the luck of the Irish with featured beers like Fantôme Vertignasse and De La Senne Stouterik, capturing the essence of St. Patrick's Day.

🏀 March Madness: Score Big with NRG!

Bluejacket: From March 19 to April 8, indulge in our burger and fried chicken specials paired with our house lager for $15. Experience the thrill of the games with complimentary beer celebrations for every upset.

Shelter: Participate in our Food Bracket Faceoff, where new dishes compete weekly. Join the culinary madness and help decide which dishes advance in the competition.

The Sovereign: Celebrate basketball and beer with our March Madness Bottle Feature from March 21st to 24th, offering a selection of 68 ½ price beer bottles.

🍷 Vermilion’s Wine Lounge Takeover: Sip in Style!

On March 12th, immerse yourself in an all-you-can-drink wine experience with Les Doss from Terre Rogue. For just $59, explore five exquisite Terre Rogue wines and enjoy perfectly paired small plates by Chef Tony Chittum.

Whether you’re here for the beer, the basketball, or the exquisite wines, NRG has got your March covered with events that promise good times and great memories. Don’t forget your green attire, cheer on your favorite teams, and let’s make this March unforgettable!