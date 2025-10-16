Get in the Game for Good: DC Fray’s 10th Annual Santa Bowl Returns

The holiday season is about giving, gathering, and, if you’re part of the DC Fray community, grabbing some flags and hitting the field! This year marks a major milestone for one of DC’s most beloved community sports traditions: the 10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament, happening Saturday, December 6th, 2025, from 9am to 5pm at Long Bridge Park in Arlington, VA. 🎅 🏈

Ten years in, the Santa Bowl has become more than just a day of competitive fun; it’s a celebration of friendship, fitness, and giving back to our neighbors in need.

👉 Click here to learn more and register now before spots fill up!

🎁 A Decade of Football, Fun & Philanthropy

Each December, DC Fray brings together athletes, weekend warriors, and holiday enthusiasts of all skill levels for a full day of 7v7 mixed-gender flag football, friendly competition, and community impact. Teams show up in festive gear ready to compete for medals, a trophy, and up to $1,000 in prizes, but the real win comes from supporting our local charity partner Bridges to Independence.

Through this long-standing partnership, Santa Bowl participants help provide essential supplies to those experiencing homelessness in Arlington. Players are encouraged to bring non-perishable toiletries and household goods like paper towels, full-size toiletries, diapers, and gift cards to help make the holidays brighter for those who need it most.

This year, the team that collects the most donations will score a special $300 gift card prize, adding an extra incentive to give generously.

And it wouldn’t be a DC Fray event without some extra flair; our friends at Redbull will be on-site keeping the energy high with music, entertainment, and merch giveaways all day long.

🎄 Join the Tradition

For ten years running, Santa Bowl has been a highlight of DC Fray’s year-round mission to make fun possible for everyone, through sports, events, and community impact. Whether you’re in it for the touchdown glory, the Redbull-fueled energy, or simply to give back this season, this years Santa Bowl promises a day of joy, camaraderie, and charitable spirit. Whether you’re rounding up your dream team crew or signing up solo, there’s a spot for everyone in the Santa Bowl lineup.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this DC holiday tradition:

