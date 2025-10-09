Fray Takes 1st at National Mall of Pickleball!

On Friday, September 19th, the National Mall came alive with excitement as The Trust for the National Mall and The Humana Foundation hosted the 3rd National Mall of Pickleball. The event drew players and spectators from across the region, celebrating one of America’s fastest-growing sports against the iconic backdrop of DC’s monuments.

Representing DC Fray in this tournament was our very own former intern Johnathan (nicknamed “Taco”) and his doubles partner and current Fray host Leonard , who hit the courts with skill and spirit. The pair showcased their teamwork and competitive energy throughout the day, advancing through each round with impressive consistency and clutch plays.

Cheered on by our lively and ever-present HQ staff, Taco and Leonard powered their way to victory in the Intermediate Recreational Division, earning well-deserved bragging rights and another proud moment for the Fray community. The energy, camaraderie, and sunshine made it an unforgettable day celebrating what Fray is all about!

Check out the photos from this event: