Fashion Illustration

Eric “E$” Dolgas is a world-renowned artist, fashion icon and frequent contributor to District Fray Magazine. He draws, paints, illustrates, animates and on occasion, makes murals. His creative process was featured in a Viceland TV commercial in 2017, which was followed up by his art being featured on the Untitled Action Bronson show on the same network. E$’s Food Villain project with Grammy-nominated producer The Alchemist sold out at the end of 2020. His unique murals currently adorn the walls of Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House and Exiles Bar in D.C.