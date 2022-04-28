Pop Culture Conventions Roundup

From horror and gore to anime and superheroes, the DMV is your next destination for pop culture conventions as far as the eye can see. Meet your favorite heroes and villains from the big screen. Geek out with fellow fanatics over celebrity panels and out-of-sight cosplay. It’s time to let your nerd flag fly. And District Fray has the convention roundup to help you get started.

Awesome Con 6.3-5

Featuring comics, movies and all things above and beyond, Awesome Con is the District’s enthusiastic contribution to the world of geek-chic conventions. Join your local base of superfans as they take part in cosplay extravagance, a pop culture-obsessed Pride Alley and appearances from iconic celebs like “Shang Chi’s” Simu Liu and C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels. $40+. Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 801 Mt Vernon Pl. NW, DC; awesome-con.com // @awesomecons

Blerdcon 7.8-10

An expansive and welcoming space for all the Blerds living in the DMV, BlerdCon is your space for nerd culture that is pro-LGBTQ, promotes disability rights and welcomes the entire BIPOC community. Consisting of gaming tournaments, celebrity panels and phenomenal cosplay, show your love for Black nerd culture and the amazing community behind it. $65. Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport: 2799 Richmond Hwy. Arlington, VA; blerdcon.com // @blerdcon

Creation Entertainment’s Official Supernatural Convention 8.12-14

Celebrate one of the most phenomenal dark fantasy shows to grace your TV screen. Airing for 15 seasons of action-packed mysticism, the official Supernatural Convention is a great place to bond with fellow fans and meet the stars behind your favorite binge-worthy drama. Whether you stan Dean, Sam or love them both, get yourself to 2022’s ode to the Supernatural community. $449. Crystal Gateway Marriott: 1700 Richmond Hwy. Arlington, VA; creationent.com // @creationent

Maryland Pop And Horror Con 8.27-28

What’s your favorite scary movie? All of them? Well then get yourself to the phenomenal horror hub that is Maryland Pop and Horror Con. An all-encompassing tribute to silver screen and small screen gore, meet killer icons like Candyman’s Micheal Hargrove and Tony Moran, the unmasked face of Michael Myers at a convention crazy about all things psychopathic and blood-boiling. $20+. BWI Marriott: 1743 W Nursery Rd. Linthicum Heights, MD; marylandpopandhorrorcon.com // @maryland_pop_and_horror_con

Anime USA 2022 10.14-16

Whether you have Shinigami Eyes or the heart of the cards, Anime USA is the DMV’s next-stop spot for all your Otaku wants and needs. Featuring an art alley, tons of merchandise and even a posh and poised host club, embrace your inner weeaboo at this Crystal City spectacular. Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport: 2799 Richmond Hwy. Arlington, VA; animeusa.org // @animeusaconvention

We’ll be updating this piece as more cons are announced!

