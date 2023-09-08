Alexi Abi-Mikhael, Lydia Corbett + Amber Proctor Talk Multimedia Work as a Trio

As individual artists and collaborators, this creative trio relishes D.C.’s community-based arts scene for its ethos of inclusion and generosity.

What inspires you as a multimedia artist, and where do you go in D.C. to find it?

Abi-Mikhael: Nature and internalization. I like being able to see the world through multiple perspectives. My fellow artists are important for this; they help me understand different types of artworks. Also, teaching. Kids can really inspire you out of nowhere. It’s an emotional reset; they can help you get into a different state.

Corbett: My community. I like to see how my work resonates with people. Their reaction is just as important as my reason for creating it. It helps me reflect and understand how to create work that resonates with people – and allows me to assimilate within the community.

Proctor: The darker parts of life. I go back to those moments to get in that headspace and create from there. When I’m not feeling inspired, I also lean on teaching. It can be beautiful to see how young and gifted artists create.

What sets D.C.’s creative scene apart from other cities’ scenes?

Abi-Mikhael: I also find a big part of the DMV is like this. There are so many different artist communities, and we all work together. You might have people from four to five different collectives all sharing opportunities with each other to circulate work for new artists.

Corbett: It’s more underground and very community based. Artists here have a lot of visibility. D.C. really appreciates art in their communities. This is especially helpful for people of color who are looking to build their careers and grow as artists.

How do you manage the daily hustle to ensure you have enough creative energy for your art?

Abi-Mikhael: I try my best to balance work and life. When I’m working, I don’t have time to paint. Anything I do with work has to be art.

Corbett: My creative productivity is definitely directly associated with my emotional state. If I’m not in the right headspace, I can’t create. I work hard to stay physically and mentally healthy and keep active. If I’m working toward building myself up, I have to pour into my own cup before others.

Proctor: As an art teacher, summer is best for me. It’s my time to breathe and ask, “Now what does Amber want to do?” Work usually takes precedence, so I have to find that time to ask what I need to do for myself. Little things keep me balanced – things simple enough as taking my iPad to the park to read.

What makes D.C. a good place to build a career as an artist?

Abi-Mikhael: There’s funding here. The city really wants to encourage and support artists. There is always opportunity to create through funding and grants.

Corbett: The networking and community. As someone that’s been an artist for a long time but needed exposure, a lot of times it’s just showing up to the studio. You never know who you’re going to meet – you just have to put yourself out there. D.C.’s artist community has motivated me to be more confident in my work. I wouldn’t have that if I hadn’t embraced it.

Proctor: The city’s piggyback effect. You can get connected with the next person, then the next person, then the next. People are always willing to give referrals; this allows you to circulate through who you know to build your career.

Want to see Abi-Mikhael, Corbett and Proctor’s work in-person? Mark your calendars for D.C.’s annual Art All Night event on September 29-30. They will showcase their multimedia work in Shaw, Congress Heights and Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavilion. Learn more at dcartallnight.org and @dcartallnight.

Check out Abi-Mikhael at abstractsbyalexi.com + @abstractsbyalexi; Corbett at dribbble.com/oheylil + @oheylil; and Proctor @artsby_ap.

