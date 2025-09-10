DC JazzFest 2025: Five Days of Rhythm, Soul, and Celebration

The 2025 DC JazzFest closed out its 21st anniversary with a dazzling celebration of sound that transformed the District into a jazz-filled stage. Across five days from August 27th to 31st, the city welcomed more than 80 performances in venues ranging from the Kennedy Center to Arena Stage, culminating in a spectacular Labor Day weekend at The Wharf. The festival once again proved why it stands among the country’s premier jazz gatherings, bringing together a vibrant blend of local legends, international stars, and rising talents for audiences of all ages.

Early performances set the tone with standout appearances by guitarist Joshua Bayer and baritone saxophonist Leigh Pilzer at the Kennedy Center, followed by the spellbinding voice of Cécile McLorin Salvant at Arena Stage. By Friday, the spotlight turned to powerhouse vocalists Lalah Hathaway and Matthew Whitaker’s soulful keyboard artistry at The Anthem, alongside hometown favorite Herb Scott. These intimate yet powerful sets built excitement toward the weekend’s Wharf mainstage, where Branford Marsalis, Marcus Miller, and The Baylor Project delivered electric performances that showcased both jazz tradition and modern innovation.

The final two days at The Wharf brought the festival to a fever pitch, with Eddie Palmieri, John Scofield, Emmet Cohen, and Gary Bartz among the headliners igniting crowds along the waterfront. From the cosmic energy of the Sun Ra Arkestra to the youthful fire of the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet, the programming highlighted the genre’s incredible range. Local icons like Akua Allrich and Corcoran Holt shared the spotlight with global stars, while the DC JazzPrix winners reminded audiences of jazz’s ever-evolving future. By the time Ron Carter and Paul Carr brought the curtain down at Arena Stage, DC JazzFest had once again affirmed its reputation as one of the nation’s great cultural treasures and a true soundtrack of summer in the nation’s capital.

Check out the photos from DC JazzFest 2025: