DC Fray Exclusive: 100 Free Garden Gummy Samplers for Our District Fitness Fam

You’ve crushed that morning 5K along the National Mall. Spiked your way to victory in a DC Fray volleyball league at Lincoln Park. Pushed through another sweat session at Balance or with your run club. The sweat, the endorphins, the bragging rights, all worth it.

But here’s the thing: the real wins happen after the workout.

Recovery isn’t just Netflix and stretching (though, no shade to a sofa sesh). It’s when your muscles repair, soreness turns into strength, and tomorrow’s PR is built.

That’s where Acknowledge comes in. Acknowledge is a Maryland wellness brand rooted in local, regenerative farming practices. They are giving away 100 FREE Gummy Samplers to our Fraylife+ member athletes and weekend warriors. You can choose the sampler that fits your vibe, Focus, Performance, Mood, or Sleep, and they will cover both the gummies and the shipping.

These aren’t your average gummies. They’re plant-powered (yes that plant), habit-free, and grown just outside the city on their regenerative organic certified farm. Your body deserves better than synthetic quick fixes, so let’s keep your recovery as fresh and local as your workouts.

Claim Yours HERE as a Fraylife+ Member Before They’re Gone!

Once you’ve signed up as a Fraylife+ member, you’ll see this perk at the beginning of the Fraylife+ Benefits section on the Commish homepage.

Choose your FREE sampler:

DC Fray Athletes can choose between four different sampler packs. One sampler per person. No strings attached, it’s completely free. Just click the link, add your sampler of choice to the cart, enter your shipping details,, and voilà, it’ll be on its way to your door in no time. See the sampler options below, or just click on the link to be directed to the website to claim your gummies.

🫡Rise with Focus Gummies:

Start sharp-minded, stay sharp-minded. These gummies help you clear the mental fog and dial in your concentration, no coffee crash required.



✅ Enhances mental clarity and focus

✅ Supports sustained energy without jitters

✅ Plant-powered alertness that lasts



Perfect for: early meetings after the bootcamp sweat, pre-workout prep, or conquering that to-do list before your lunch run.





💪 Workout with Performance Gummies:

Energy to move your body, support to recover it faster. Ready to power through your run on the C&O Canal? These gummies help you push harder, last longer, and bounce back naturally.



✅ Increases stamina and endurance

✅ Supports recovery

✅ Zero crash, zero jitters



Perfect for: gym sessions, runs, HIIT, recovery days, or just beating the afternoon slump.

😌 Reset with Mood Gummies:

After crushing your day and your workout, these gummies help you transition from go-mode to flow-mode naturally.



✅ Reduces stress and muscle tension

✅ Promotes calm without drowsiness

✅ Helps your body process the day’s intensity



Perfect for: post-workout wind-down, stressful days, or prepping for quality sleep.

😴 Rest with Sleep Gummies:

A good night’s sleep is your best recovery tool. These calming, melatonin-free gummies help you drift off naturally so your body can rebuild, repair, and restore, to wake refreshed the next day.



✅ Promotes deep, restful sleep

✅ Reduces nighttime stress and muscle tension

✅ No dependency, no grogginess

✅ Infused with Chamomile and Valerian Root for natural relaxation



Perfect for: recovery nights, post-leg day soreness, and resetting your rhythm

Why DC Fray Will Love These Gummies

Between sunrise yoga on the Monument grounds, happy hour volleyball, weekend cycling on the Anacostia Trail, and any other new fitness trend that just landed in the Navy Yard, you’re constantly moving, and we want you to keep it that way. But to keep saying yes to more runs, more games, and more late-night adventures, you need the right recovery.

Acknowledge’s farm-grown gummies make it easy, portable, and deliciously chewable. Toss them in your gym bag, keep them at your desk, or stash them in your overnight bag for a weekend race.

Skip the Medicine Cabinet, Choose Plant-Powered Recovery

After a tough workout or game, you probably reach for the usual suspects: ibuprofen for soreness, energy drinks for that second wind, or melatonin to knock out at night. But masking symptoms isn’t the same as supporting recovery.

Here’s what makes plant-powered garden gummies different: these botanical compounds work with your body’s natural recovery systems—the same networks that regulate pain, mood, sleep, and restoration. Instead of blocking signals or forcing outcomes, these plant-based ingredients help your body find its own balance. Think of it as the difference between hitting override and actually optimizing the system. Acknowledge gummies are traceable from seed to shelf, lab verified, and actually made with real fruit. Imagine that.

Why Is It Free?

Acknowledge believes that once you try it, you’ll feel the difference and shift away from synthetic supplements.

This is their way of giving you a taste of what their plant-powered gummies can do for you. No tricks. Just a real experience, rooted in nature.

First Come, First Served: Only 100 FREE Gummy Samplers for Our Fraylife+ DC Fitness Fam

Whether you’re gearing up for your next DC Fray volleyball match, chasing the W in kickball, or just looking to bounce back faster after a night of pickleball and post-game happy hour, this is the boost you’ve been looking for to keep the fun going. The gummies are on the house!

Only 100 available. DC moves fast, and so will these.

