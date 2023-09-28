DC Fray + Conrad Hotel’s Rooftop Disco

Check out photos from our Rooftop Disco Gallery in celebration of the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire and all things disco in D.C. and beyond.

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Here’s what DC Fray was up to on that night in 2023. We danced under the stars at the luxurious Conrad Hotel as part of their Earth, Wind & Fire Day celebration. The night was complete with live DJ beats, breathtaking views of the city skyline and tasty craft cocktails. Photos by Aey Jay Photography.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.