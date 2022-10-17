Play
Masquerading On Wheels: DC Bike Party’s Halloween Ride // 10.14.2022
October 17, 2022 @ 12:00pm
If you saw a minion, a fairy, a shark and Batman biking together Friday night, you were not hallucinating. Hundreds of cyclists from the DC Bike Party Facebook group assembled in Dupont Circle decked out in their best Halloween costumes that still provided mobility to pedal. The route took the bikers across the city, parading through Downtown, Penn Quarter and Capitol Hill, before winding up at La Cosecha in Union Market District for the afterparty. Photos by Shaughn Cooper.
