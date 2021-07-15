Creative Theory’s Hannah Strickland Swoons Over Black Jeans

Account director at marketing agency Creative Theory, Hannah Strickland isn’t afraid of letting targeted style ads or a capsule wardrobe drive her fashion choices while adding her own edge. And the thought underpinning her swag is how she wants to be remembered among the crowd.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Hannah Strickland: D.C. style is interesting. There is a large portion of people who choose to dress in a similar fashion and blend in with the crowd. While that’s not my vibe, I also recognize it helps those that want to elevate their style stand out in their uniqueness. So, to me, D.C. style and style in general means making your mark [and] how you want to be remembered. The way I dress alone has created connections and friendships with like-minded people I value — real recognizing real, you could say.

Style icon and/or inspiration

Funny enough, I’ve never really had one. While people consider me fashionable, I’ve never really seen myself as on-trend. I don’t know what’s hot and what’s not at any point in time on the professional fashion scene. I just know what I like and the styles that suit me. I usually take to Instagram if I’m looking to get inspired, either by the creative people I follow or the pretty accurately targeted ads I get from various clothing brands (no shame).

Wardrobe essential

Black jeans. Point blank period. You can pair anything with black jeans. My favorite pair are from Madewell.

Personal style

My style is somewhere between athleisure (or a lot of days just full-on gym clothes) and a mix between casual/boho chic. My overall vibe is casual with an edge — the more capsule and simple I can make my wardrobe, the better. I like to work with less pieces that I can make many different outfit combinations.

@heartbrkhannah // creativetheory.agency

