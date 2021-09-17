Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in the District

From September 15 to October 15, we’re celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. Aside from supporting local Latinx-owned restaurants and businesses, we get to dive a little deeper into the many different Latinx cultures in D.C.

Try out salsa dancing at Bossa DC or a capoeira demonstration in Chantilly if you’re feeling active; listen in on Mexican and Cuban history from different embassies if you’re feeling studious; or immerse yourself at the Guatemalan Culture Festival at La Cosecha or Dia de los Muertos at the National Portrait Gallery if you’re ready to party.

And there’s more than that: Below are a few of the many great events around the DMV for you to enjoy in the coming weeks!

IN-PERSON EVENTS

9.17-9.19

Tinglao: A Barrio Joint

An interactive environment that is “Best Understood when Experienced,” Tinglao will feature pop-up shops, art installations, talks, concerts, parties, and more. Noon to 2 a.m. Price varies on market offerings. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Cir. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @dupontunderground

9.17-10.3

Ice Cream Tasting Flights at Jubilee

Enjoy a flight of classic Latinx flavors: strawberry tres leches, Mexican hot chocolate, mango habanero, and toasted horchata at The Yards, T Street, and Ballston locations. Bonus: each pre-ordered ticket helps raise money for La Clinica De Pueblo, a non-profit health clinic in DC that serves the Spanish-speaking community! During store hours. $16. Jubilee: 4238 Wilson Blvd. #143, Arlington, VA // 301 Water St. SE, DC // 1407 T St. NW, DC; icecreamjubilee.com/ // @icecreamjubilee

9.18

Festival Argentino 2021

Experience Argentine food, culture, and music! There will be live music, dance performances, Traditional Argentine Asado, and a chance to shop Latin American artisan gifts. There will also be a food trucks showcasing international flavors. 4 p.m. $20-$30. Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA; web.gwhcc.org // @gwhcc_dc

Guatemalan Cultural Festival

Nova Bossa will present the best culinary and cultural traditions at this all-day festival. Events include a chance to shop a capsule collection of fashion and home décor, a culinary immersion studio, and roasted coffee from Huehuetenango in the Guatemalan Highlands. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Price dependent on activity. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

9.20

Noche Bohemia

Enjoy some food and drink while David Amoroso of Amorosoart will do a live painting, and local Salvadoran singer, La Salvadoreina will perform. 6-9 p.m. Sign up in advance via website for price. El Tamarindo: 1785 Florida Ave. NW, DC; eltamarindodc.com // @eltamarindodc

9.23 – 9.27

Mexican Cultural Institute Events

Learn more about Mexican history and independence in this series of talks and events. Talks include topics like Mexico’s independence in Latin American perspective, Mexico and the U.S. during the age of revolutions, and a historical memory of Mexico’s independence. Various times. Free. Mexican Cultural Institute: 2829 16th St. NW, DC; instituteofmexicodc.org // @mexculturedc

9.25

Capoeira Demonstration and Q&A

Capoeira is a traditional Brazilian martial art combining music and acrobatics, and Macuelê is a fast dance performed with sticks or machetes. Watch a presentation on Capoeira and Macuelê, ask any questions you may have, and then join in on an interactive class. 1:30-2:45pm. Free. Chantilly Regional Library: 4000 Stringfellow Rd. Chantilly VA; fairfaxcounty.gov

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with music, crafts, and food! This event will take place in the gorgeous reading garden outside the library. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Charles E. Beatley Jr Library: 4701 Seminary Rd. Alexandria VA; alexlibraryva.org

9.26

Latin Artist/Vendor Showcase

Join the party on the Eaton DC hotel rooftop for local music, performances, food, vendors, and more. Featuring 15 performers and 10 vendors, this will be an event you don’t want to miss! 4-10 p.m. Free. Eaton DC: 1201 K St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @eaton.dc

9.26-11.28

Tango Classes

On September 26, October 24, and November 28, you can learn to tango! And of course, enjoy some food while you’re at it. “Tango Taster” lessons for beginners are available, and dancers of all levels are welcome to practice. No partner necessary! 2-6 p.m. $5-$10. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

10.2

Bossa DC Salsa Class

Open to dancers of all levels! DanceInTime, a Latin dance school in the DC area, will offer a drop-in class to help dancers learn Salsa, the most popular partnership dance in the world. 8 p.m. $10. Bossa DC: 2463 18th St. NW, DC; bossadc.com // @bossadc

11.2

Dia de los Muertos

With roots in Mesoamerican history and culture, Dia de los Muertos has expanded in the United States in recent years. Celebrate the Day of the Dead with live music, dancing, and art activities, including folkloric dances and tributes to Mexican stars of the past. 5 p.m. Free. National Portrait Gallery: 8th and G Streets in NW, DC; npg.si.edu // @smithsoniannpg

FILMS

9.13-10.13

Latin American Film Festival

Latin American Film Festival in Silver Spring features a range of films, including award winners, festival favorites, and cult classics. Ticket options include purchasing to see a single movie, or a full-day festival pass. Various times. $13-$200. AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center: 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

9.23

“Free Color”

This documentary details the life of one of the most influential kinetic artists, Carlos Cruz-Diez. The event will take place in the garden where there are chairs, but you are also welcome to bring your own chair or blanket! 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Bolivarian Hall of the Embassy of Venezuela: 2443 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @embculturave_usa

9.24

“Coco”

Follow a young musician as he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather in this award-winning Disney film. Before the movie, Mariachi Son de America will put on a musical performance. You’re welcome to bring food or beverages, and the event is open to all ages. 7:30-11 p.m. Free. UDC Amphitheater: 4340 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @VanNessMainSt

“In the Heights”

Originally a musical, “In the Heights” follows a New York barrio celebrating life, but also dreaming about a better one. One registration equals one vehicle. Take yourselves to the singing streets of New York while hanging out in Parking Lot K. 8-10p.m. Free. Parking Lot K at George Mason University: 4400 University Dr. Fairfax, VA ; mason360.gmu.edu // @gmu_pac

9.28

“Selena”

Watch Texas-born Tejano singer rise in the world of music in this award-winning film. La Cosecha’s new Cena y Cine, a dinner and movie series, will partner with restaurants La Casita Pupeseria and Las Gemelas, so you get dinner and a show! Ticket includes food. 6:45pm. $20. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; Cena Y Cine at La Cosecha // @lacosechadc

10.5

“In the Heights”

Couldn’t make the GMU screening of “In the Heights”? Visit La Cosecha to follow a New York barrio celebrating life, but also dreaming about a better one. Ticket includes food from either La Casita Puperseria or Las Gemelas! 6:45pm. $20. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; Cena Y Cine at La Cosecha // @lacosechadc

10.27

“Coco”

Couldn’t make the VanNess screening? Come to Noma’s new CiNoMatic film series and follow a young musician as he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather in this award-winning Disney film. 9-11 p.m. Free. CiNoMatic: 227 Harry Thomas Way in NE, DC; nomabid.org/cinomatic/ // @noma.bid

VIRTUAL EVENTS

9.24-9.27

The Other Slavery

A collaboration between the Smithsonian Latino Center, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, learn from the stories of Indigenous enslaved peoples. Various times. Free. National Museum of the American Indian: americanindian.si.edu // @smithsoniannmai

9.30

Cuba: An American History

Award-winning historian Ada Ferrer discusses her new book Cuba: An American History with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The book is an “epic, sweeping history of Cuba and its complex ties to the United States” written by one of the world’s leading historians of Cuba. Register in advance! 7-8 p.m. Free. Solid State Books: solidstatebooksdc.com // @solidstatedc

10.11

Celebration of Children’s and YA Latin American and Latinx Culture

Hear from author and illustrators who amplify voices from across Latin American and Latinx communities for young readers. Open to families, educators, and students — and anyone else interested — to celebrate Latinx voices, new and old. 6-7 p.m. Free. Library of Congress: loc.gov // @librarycongress

In whatever way you choose to celebrate, have a great Hispanic Heritage Month!

