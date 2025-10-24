Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025: A Smash Hit!

What a day on the courts at Carlyle Crossing Plaza! Huge thanks to everyone who came out to the Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025, presented by DC Fray and Carlyle Crossing. From early serves to championship match point, the energy was unmatched, all thanks to our incredible players, spectators, and community partners who made this year’s event such a hit. 🎾

The plaza was alive with friendly competition, great food and drink options from vendors, a live DJ, and fun with raffles and giveaways. Fraylife+ members received discounts on their team registration for this event, allowing them to get in the game at half price as an existing member or for free as a new member. Learn more about Fraylife+ and become a member today to enjoy perks like this in addition to discounts on other events, social sports leagues, movie screenings, enter-to-wins, free merch, and much more!

A big congratulations to our winning teams for bringing home the glory, and to everyone who showed up and played their hearts out. This tournament truly captured the spirit of connection and community that makes pickleball so special.

We can’t wait to see you all back on the court next year for another round of rallies and great vibes. Until then, keep playing, keep connecting, and keep the Fray spirit alive!

–The Fray Team

Check out the photos from this event: