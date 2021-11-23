Photo Gallery: Bounce Beat + Beyond at Lincoln Theatre // 11.21

On November 21, District Fray and Events DC teamed up to celebrate D.C.’s official music genre with the Bounce Beat + Beyond go-go concert at Lincoln Theatre. The show featured top local go-go bands including New Impressionz, TCB, TOB and The Made Band. Photos by VividDope.

