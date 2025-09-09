Photos by Mark Raker

Blues for the Brave is coming to Columbia, and it promises to be more than just a concert. On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Reckless Shepherd will host a night of music, community, and purpose from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event will honor veterans, raise awareness for mental health, and give people a reason to come together through something everyone can connect with—live music.

The night’s lineup brings together some of the most respected names in blues and roots music. The Nighthawks, The Kelly Bell Band, and Deanna Bogart will share the stage for a rare, one-night show, each adding their own flavor to an evening built on soulful energy.

The Nighthawks have been shaping the blues scene for over 50 years. They’ve built their reputation on sweat, soul, and a sound that mixes classic blues with a gritty edge of rock and roll.

The Kelly Bell Band calls their sound “phat blues,” a mix of funk, rock, and soul that always gets a crowd moving. Kelly Bell himself is a larger-than-life presence with a message rooted in resilience. “Blues isn’t about being sad,” Bell has said in interviews. “It’s about finding joy and strength in the middle of life’s struggles.” That spirit fits perfectly with the theme of Blues for the Brave.

Deanna Bogart can light up a stage with her boogie-woogie piano, soulful vocals, and smooth saxophone. A multi-award-winning musician, Bogart has said that what drives her is the connection live music creates. “Music gives us a way to feel something bigger than ourselves, together in the same room,” she has shared. That sense of unity is what this night is all about.

Blues for the Brave is about more than just music. The night will highlight the work of the Howard County NAMI Veteran Peer Support Group, a confidential program that provides veterans with a safe place to share their experiences and lean on each other. For six years, it has been a lifeline for many, and now organizers want to expand it into Anne Arundel County and beyond.

Guests will hear firsthand stories from veterans whose lives have been transformed by peer support. There will also be resource tables with organizations such as NAMI of Howard County, the Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families, Ellie Mental Health, and the Howard County Health Department, which will offer free naloxone training. Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival will be represented as well, along with other community partners. It is a full-circle approach to connection and support.

The theme for the evening is simple: Wear your blue. The color represents calm and clarity, and organizers hope the audience will show solidarity by making the crowd a sea of blue.

Reckless Shepherd, the host venue, is an ideal setting for this gathering. The Columbia venue has become a go-to for live music fans because of its great sound, open layout, and casual, welcoming vibe. There is a full-service bar and plenty of food options, so guests can settle in for the night and enjoy the music from start to finish.

John Way, founder of The VA Way and one of the people behind Blues for the Brave, says nights like this are about more than entertainment. “When people come together for something positive, like a night of live music, it reminds us that nobody has to face challenges alone,” Way says. “Every jam helps a mind.”

Tickets are $30, and the event is 21 and over. Every dollar goes toward keeping these vital programs running and growing, so showing up matters.

For businesses and organizations, there is another way to get involved through sponsorship. Blues for the Brave offers several levels, starting with the $500 Supporter tier, which includes four general admission tickets and a reserved table, up to the $2,000 Premier Sponsor level with VIP perks, food, and an on-stage speaking opportunity. Every sponsorship package includes a resource table at the event, giving sponsors a chance to connect directly with attendees while supporting a meaningful cause. Way believes that sponsors are more than financial contributors; they are partners in a shared mission. “Supporting veteran wellness and mental health awareness sends a message,” he says. “It shows you care about the people who served and the communities we all share. Events like this only succeed when we work together.”

The evening promises a mix of powerful performances, moving stories, and a sense of collective purpose. Guests will leave not only with the memory of incredible music but also with the knowledge that they have played a part in strengthening vital mental health resources for those who need them most.

Blues for the Brave is more than a concert. Organizers say it is a movement that brings people together to break down stigma and celebrate resilience in a way that only live music can deliver.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/blues-for-the-brave.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to get involved, visit www.vaway.org.

Wear your blue, bring your energy, and join a night that proves music can move more than the soul and can move communities forward.

