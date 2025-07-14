Big Fun for the Little Ones: Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series

This summer, DC Fray and the Cafritz Foundation are teaming up once again to bring the joy of community and play to families across the DMV with this year’s Children’s Festival Event Series — a free, family-friendly celebration with events on select Saturdays at 1:00pm this summer at The Modern at Art Place. With an exciting lineup of themes, games, and giveaways, each event offers a unique experience focused on fun, connection, and community for children as well as their grown-ups. Here is the lineup for this series:

☀️ June 28: Field Day Fun

Share your nostalgic field day favorites with the whole family as we start off the summer season with some outdoor fun. Participate in activities like tug-of-war, cornhole, jenga, dizzy bat/egg balance, sack race, cool temporary tattoos, and more while enjoying live tunes from the DJ!

🌊 July 19: Summer Splash Water Park – Register Here

Get ready to cool off and make waves at our Summer Splash Water Park! Dive into water-themed games, enjoy refreshing beverages, and snack on delicious bowls in the sun. With special guests leading the fun and awesome giveaways, this is a can’t-miss day of laughter, play, and summertime memories. Don’t forget your swimwear!

🎮 August 23: “Minecraft” Back to School Bash & Pizza Party – Register Here

Ease into the school season with a Back to School Bash inspired by everyone’s favorite pixelated world — Minecraft! Families can enjoy an afternoon of games, giveaways, and school supply packs to get students excited and prepared for the year ahead. And yes — there will be plenty of pizza!

🎡 September 13: Fall Carnival Experience – Register Here

Celebrate the upcoming fall season at our Fall Carnival, a neighborhood experience full of carnival games, food, music from a live DJ, face painting, and tons of festive fun. It’s the perfect way to wrap up summer and welcome the fall with joy and community spirit.

Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating community, creativity, and connection this summer. These events are free and open to all — just select your date(s) and come ready to play!

📲 Make sure to follow @artplacedc on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks!

Everyone had a blast at our June 28th event, Field Day Fun! Check out these photos from the event: