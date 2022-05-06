AAPI Heritage Month Restaurant Specials

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And nothing celebrates the beauty of a culture better than its cuisine. Throughout AAPI Heritage Month, D.C.’s Fried Rice Collective — the restaurant group behind Anju and CHIKO — is set to host a series of special dinners and dishes created by the Asian/Pacific Islander chefs that keep the DMV eating well.

On May 17, Anju will host the critically-acclaimed Chef Dave Park of Jeong Chicago for a one-of-a-kind collaborative dinner. Chef Park will feature four a la carte dishes to cook alongside the Anju dinner menu and has dedicated the night’s proceeds to EmbraceRace, an organization dedicated to instilling anti-racist values in children. Reservations for the second-floor dining room have already sold out, but walk-in space the day of will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the first-floor dining area and bar.



Don’t panic if you are busy on May 17, though. Each week at CHIKOs throughout the DMV this month, they will host a dish made by one of the area’s leading AAPI tastemakers. Proceeds for the dishes will also go to EmbraceRace. Here is the schedule for all the featured chefs and their selected dishes.

5.2-5.5

Tom Cunanan + Paolo Dungca of Pogiboy

Translating to “handsome boy” in Tagalog, chefs Tom Cunanan and Paolo Dungca of Pogiboy are ecstatic to show off their modern take on Filipino-American cuisine at CHIKO. Offering “Kimchisig” which is braised pork belly, kimchi and other delicious herbs topped with a soft egg over steamed rice, this dish’s flavor profile perfectly shows off the enthusiastic spirit of these renowned D.C. cooks. pogiboydc.com // @pogiboydc

5.9-5.12

Peter Chang of Peter Chang, NiHao, Q by Peter Chang + Mama Chang

Arguably one of the DMV’s most talented and hard-working chefs, culinary dynamo and restaurateur Peter Chang will present a mouth-watering Mala chicken: poached chicken served with a sauce made of Sichuan peppercorns and exquisite chilis. peterchangrestaurant.com // @chefpeterchang

5.16-5.19

Chef Seng of Thip Khao, Padaek + Hanumanh

A founder of the Lao Food Movement and owner of multiple Laotian hot spots in the DMV, chef Seng Luangrath‘s chosen dish is Khao Soi Chiang Mai, a creamy chicken and noodle dish that is known for its rich broth and perfectly tender poultry. If you’re passionate about food that doesn’t take shortcuts and strives for amazing flavor, this is the dish to have. thipkhao.com // @thipkhaodc

5.23-5.26

Chef Katsuya of Daikaya Group

Daikaya Group leader Katsuya Fukushima’s contribution to CHIKO’s AAPI menu is Okonomiyaki Tots. A modern spin on a beloved Japanese dish, these tots have fillings that burst with flavor and are contained by a savory batter that does the same. daikaya.com // @daikaya_ramen

Anju: 1805 18th St. NW, DC; anjurestaurant.com // @anjufrc

CHIKO: Multiple Locations; mychiko.com // @chikofrc