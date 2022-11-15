5 Inspiring Art Shows To Enjoy This Fall

Plenty of art openings and exhibitions are popping up around town this month, as usual. We’re here with five of the most intriguing, exciting shows happening in the D.C. area.

Through November 19

Harriet Lesser: “Looking + Letting Go” at Studio Gallery

Inspired by a recent trip to Finland and Norway, this collection of new work from D.C.-based artist and curator Harriet Lesser was inspired by the natural wonders that make up the nordic landscape. These pieces, some produced in collaboration with fellow artist Abbe Stahl Steinglass, were created using mixed media, photo transfer and other experimental techniques deconstructing images and rearranging them in new forms. Free. Wednesday-Friday from 1-6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 2108 R St. NW, DC; studiogallerydc.com // @studiogallerydc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Gallery (@studiogallerydc)



Through November 27

Paula Lantz: “On a Romp” at Touchstone Gallery

Collecting work produced during the heavy early days of the pandemic, Lantz’s new pieces are intuitive and bold, inspired by the news podcasts that soundtracked her work during this time. Rather than the background music typical to her process, the constant stream of words and information influenced these layered, textural forms, resulting in visceral, complicated images. Free. Wednesday-Sunday from 12-5 p.m. 901 New York Ave. NW, DC; touchstonegallery.com // @touchstonewdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touchstone Gallery (@touchstonewdc)



Susan Wooddell Campbell: “All Over the Map” at Washington Printmakers Gallery

A solo exhibition featuring the work of artist Susan Wooddell Campbell, “All Over the Map” is an array of pieces crafted using a variety of printmaking techniques. Campbell is constantly in search of new ways of expression and uses for established techniques, making for impressive, singular images that inspire and amaze. Free. Friday + Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday from 12-4 p.m. 1641 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; washingtonprintmakers.com // @washingtonprintmakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Printmakers Gallery (@washingtonprintmakers)

Through December 10

“The Scribble Studies” at Culture House

The result of a two-year long collaboration between Culture House, ‘sindikit, The Muted Horn and HSpace, The Scribble Studies features pages taken from notebooks, journals and other ephemera from artists Brian Korgel and James Sham. Follow projects from a kernel of an idea to execution and all the missteps, dead ends and debate that pops up along the way. You’ve never come closer to stepping inside the mind of an artist at this wild exhibition. Free. Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; culturehousedc.org // @culturehousedc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culture House (@culturehousedc)

Through January 28*

Three New Exhibitions at Art Enables

A trio of new exhibits opens at the gallery and vocational arts program for artists with disabilities. Shows include Nekisha Durrett’s “A Place I Can Go To,” (*on display through December 17) which features pieces inspired by the imagination, specifically as a means of travel; “Medusa & Perseus: A Retelling” by Steven Cushner, featuring a series of vignettes retelling the story of Medusa from a new perspective; and “Blue Like A Rainbow,” a group show featuring work by Art Enables artists that was inspired by work from visiting poets. Free. Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2204 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; art-enables.org // @ArtEnables

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Enables (@artenables)



Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.