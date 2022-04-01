20+ Spots To Shop Vintage In The DMV

There is no lack of history when it comes to the D.C. area. But while many out-of-towners tend toward monuments and statues to get their yesteryear fill, anyone living in the DMV will tell you vintage shops are the place for antiquated nuance. Here is a list of some of the many DMV vintage shops that keep the fashions of the past alive today.

Amalgamated Clothing

Self-described as the place for all things Broadway and beyond, Amalgamated Clothing is your destination for the Mid-Atlantic look. Whether it’s Gatsby-inspired flappers or post-war rockabilly, this woman-owned business carries the torch for timeless fashion. 5179 B Lee Hwy. Arlington, VA; amalgamated-clothing.com // @amalgamatedshop

Analog

Nothing beats the beauty of a well-crafted letter. And at Brookland’s own Analog, you can get your hands on the most beautiful stationary while browsing a vast selection of vintage clothing. Have a friend in Seattle who loves houndstooth hats? Mail one with a handcrafted letter from Analog. 716 Monroe St. Studio 5 NE, DC; shopanalog.com // @shopanalog

Bespoke, Not Broke

Imagine if you could get your hands on the gilded attire of our nation’s lawmakers. Now quit imagining and make your way over to Bespoke, Not Broke in Takoma Park. This Black-owned DMV staple is the authority on high-class vintage and has made headlines as a premier shop for those with refined tastes. 7042 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; bespokenotbroke.com // @bespokenotbroke

Bottle of Bread

Independent makers and vintage fans, rejoice. Baltimore’s very own Bottle of Bread is a shop that offers the best of pre-1990s fashion and serves as a vehicle for local creatives looking to share their work. Get in on the best of DMV crafts while exploring the vast world of vintage clothing. 216 W Read St. Baltimore, MD; shopbottleofbread.com // @bottleofbread

Common Thread at SWATCHROOM

Vintage fashion will always be at its best with Common Thread by SWATCHROOM in the game. Led by the dynamic and fashion-savvy Lauren Gay, this D.C. fixture not only knows vintage but knows how to make vintage timeless. Setting trends is one thing, but Gay has proven time and again that she defines trends.1268 4th St. NE, DC; swatchroom.com/commonthread // @commonthreaddc

Ella Rue

With the fashion choices at the District’s Ella Rue, it should be known that everything is handled with the greatest care. Started by two sisters who have immortalized the wisdom of their fashionable grandmother, this staple spares no expense when it comes to handling clothes that need some extra love and care. 3231 P St. NW, DC; ella-rue.com // @shopellarue

Evolution Home

It’s a saying old as time but it still rings true: “Buy a house, build a home.” And at Alexandria’s Evolution Home, you have an entire world of delectable furnishings to turn your base into an HGTV envy. From a vast catalog of vintage classics to staging services offering the best of era-less decor, Evolution Home truly defies nature with their taste and style. 6239 Shields Ave. Alexandria, VA; evolution-home.com //

@evolutionhome

Falls Church Antique Center

While it’s amazing the DMV is a hot spot for vintage appreciation, you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen Falls Church Antique Center. A shop bursting at the seams with the most fascinating collectibles, this storefront is proud to be part of the online Antique Trail, a confederation of stores that provide only the best in antiques. 250 W Broad St. Falls Church, VA; fallschurchantiquecenter.com

Fia’s Fabulous Finds

Sometimes it’s hard to find variety in women’s fashion. But with Fia’s Fabulous Finds, finding variety is easier than brewing a cup of tea. A storefront dedicated to dressing all sorts of women at an affordable cost, Fia’s is the perfect place for anyone making a fashion-forward change. Switch up your style at

a D.C. business that’ll cheer you up every step of the way. 806 Upshur St. NW, DC; fiasfabfinds.tumblr.com // @fiasfabfinds

GoodWood

While it may not be Tiffany’s, GoodWood on U Street is still the kind of refined establishment where Audrey Hepburn would eat her breakfast. Reminiscent of the classic American retailer, GoodWood is your first stop for fashionable apparel, classic consignments and decor that’ll start a conversation at your next house party. 1428 U St. NW, DC; goodwooddc.com // @goodwooddc

Heirloomen

Etsy shops are a dime a dozen but nobody rises above the ranks better than Richmond’s Heirloomen. Arguably the number one online shop for all your 1950s fashion needs, scrolling through this shop’s page will give you the wardrobe to stage the best production of “Grease” in the entire DMV. etsy.com/shop/heirloomen // @heirloomen

Junkworks Antiques

One person’s junk is another’s treasure — and when you shop at Junkworks Antiques, it’s hard not to stumble into some repurposed gold. From vintage advertisements to obscure relics, this store’s inventory cannot be defined by the average antiques fan. At Junkworks, you’ve got to think outside of the box. Or better yet, ditch the box entirely. 125 E Baltimore St. Hagerstown, MD; junkworksantiques.bigcartel.com // @junkworksantiques

Lucketts

It wouldn’t be a vintage roundup if we didn’t have the legendary Lucketts on our list. This Leesburg staple is the vintage store that makes DMV vintage. With an inventory that’ll scratch any antiquing itch you’ve got, it’s no wonder the entire vintage world has waited anxiously for this stellar spot to reopen their doors to the public. 42350 Lucketts Rd. Leesburg, VA; luckettstore.com // @luckettstore

Meeps Vintage

When Cathy Chung of Treasury Vintage first acquired Meeps Vintage back in 2012, she set course for one of the biggest renovations in the world of vintage shopping. And nearly 10 years later, we can’t thank her enough. Priding itself as a haven for the unusual, this hot spot is for anyone looking to get a little weird and experiment with the best fashion from the ’60s to today. 2104 18th St. NW, DC; meepsdc.com // @meepsfashionette

Miss Pixie’s

No one in the District can talk about vintage home decor without talking about Miss Pixie’s. A 14th Street staple that’s admired by everyone who passes through, this shop has proven their worth with a collection of unique furnishings that seeks to shock and amaze. The only issue with shopping

at Miss Pixie’s is it’s so hard to keep yourself from buying every piece in-store. 1626 14th St. NW, DC; misspixies.com // @misspixiesdc

Pretty Chic DC

Pretty, chic and filled with all sorts of classics, this Wisconsin Avenue storefront is the go-to place for all of the District’s fashionistas. Whether it’s luxurious Alexander Wang handbags or to-die-for Chanel dresses, Pretty Chic is the definitive destination for anyone with a style palette dripping with history and luxury. 1671 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; prettychicdc.com // @prettychicdc

Reddz Trading

Walking a beautiful line between sustainable and fashionable, Reddz Trading is not only owner Wendy Red’s passion project but also a great means to unite the D.C. trendsetters. Offering immediate cash for anyone offering the hidden gems of their wardrobe, this DMV force for good looks toward the future with care, concern and a taste for exquisite fashion. 1413 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC + 7801 Woodmont Ave. Bethesda, MD; reddztrading.com // @reddztradingstyle

Relume Co.

How is it possible for one online shop to offer so much? At Relume Co., you can find anything from fragrant soy candles to quilted coats made with the best care. It’s a virtual nirvana for anyone who appreciates fashionable items made with love and precision. And be sure to keep an ear out for any of Relume’s DIY events and incredible offers. relumeco.com // @relume_co

Scilla + Luna

We all have something that runs in the family. And at Scilla + Luna, it’s obvious that great taste runs in theirs. Mary Pat and Eli are a dynamic mother-daughter team who specializes in all things vintage and well-crafted. From body care products to clothes that are out of this world, every single thing at Scilla + Luna is held with the utmost care and all the love a family can offer. 1675 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; scillaandluna.com // @scillaandluna

SpeakVintageDC

An online shop started by fashion-forward music photographer Cassandra Marie, this Etsy hot spot is great for anyone looking to make a statement with their wardrobe. From 1950s varsity sweaters to fabulous cheetah-trim blazers, this wondrous collection is just one private appointment away from your closet. etsy.com/shop/speakvintagedc // @speakvintagefashion

Suffragette City

Straight out of Maryland’s SoHy Arts District is a hot spot that celebrates the best of local, vintage fashion. Suffragette City is your next destination for vintage shopping that not only leaves you fashionably fresh, but also looks out for the wonderful creatives of the DMV. 5132 Baltimore Ave. Hyattsville, MD; suffragettecityvtg.com // @suffragettecityvtg

Vintage and Charmed

Not every vintage shop can have an owner as charismatic as Vintage and Charmed’s Ms. Lynette Fefe. A D.C. native who has always had an eye for exquisite fashion, Lynette started out as the fashionista friend who then moved herself up to the top of DMV vintage, now being featured at the most refined markets and being garnered as a stand-out addition to any event. @vintageandcharmed

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.