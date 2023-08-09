Saturday, September 23, 2023

Yunchan Lim, piano – Hayes Piano Series

2700 F St. NW, DC

Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

$50+

About This Event

At age eighteen, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim has already earned his place among the most exciting pianists of our time, stunning hundreds of thousands who watch his performances in person and online. Filling major halls across the globe, this extraordinary young musician has proved a sensation with expressive programs, technical prowess, and an undeniable passion. On the program of his intimate Hayes Piano Series recital and D.C. debut are Chopin’s hypnotically charming Etudes, op. 10, with its effervescent arpeggios, and Tchaikovsky’s The Seasons—the composer’s poetic exploration of a trip around the sun from unhurried thaw, fruitful harvests, and winter holiday waltzes.

Saturday, September 23, 2023 02:00 pm

Kennedy Center Terrace Theater
