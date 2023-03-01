WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE on Tour

There’s no two ways about it — the WWE is the world’s premier and most explosive wrestling organization. Founded by Jess McMahon and Toots Mondt in 1952 as Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the organization eventually became the largest wrestling corporation in the world, hosting more than 500 events per year. But it wasn’t until Vince McMahon bought Capitol Wrestling from his father and became CEO in 1980 that the WWE gained footing as a legitimate wrestling dynasty. This was largely due to the massive strides McMahon made in turning it into a global phenomenon.