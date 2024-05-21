WORLD PRIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL WASHINGTON DC 2025
Friday, June 6, 2025

WORLD PRIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL WASHINGTON DC 2025: PRESALE SIGNUP ENDS IN 1 YEAR

RFK FESTIVAL GROUNDS

The 2-Day GA Ticket allows you admittance to RFK Festival Grounds for June 6 and 7 and includes: 60+ performances across 3 stages Food for purchase from DC’s favorite restaurants including vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free options Shop official band merch & festival merch Brand experiences with special performances and giveaways Bars, concessions and specialty cocktail lounges Free water stations Secure lockers with charging capabilities

About This Event

The last time World Pride came to the US was NYC 2019. Now for the first and only time ever in history, the largest LGBTQ+ celebration comes to DC on the 50th Anniversary of Capital Pride.

Presented by Dreamland with Production by Insomniac, prepare for a one-of-a-kind 2-day music festival experience spanning 3 STAGES with diverse mind-blowing talent, cutting-edge art and immersive experiences like no other. This will truly be THE Pride event that everyone will be talking about for years to come.

Join the presale to get exclusive access to the first wave of tickets at the LOWEST price.

