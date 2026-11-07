Handmade Gifts and Homemade Chili: Arlington’s Free Fall Craft Fair

The pleasure of a neighborhood craft fair is the discovery: a piece of pottery, an unexpected handmade gift or a conversation with the person who made it. The Woman’s Club of Arlington gathers vendors for a fall shopping day with artwork, jewelry, accessories and seasonal décor, plus homemade chili and baked goods.



Come with a short gift list and leave room for the unplanned find. Free admission makes it easy to browse with a friend, then take a food break before a second look at the tables.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Woman’s Club of Arlington — South Arlington; 700 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22204

Price: Free admission; shopping, food and raffle purchases cost extra.

Bring a budget for optional purchases. Confirm exact vendor lineup, food availability and event details with the organizer.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information